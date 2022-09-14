San Francisco-area voters to decide on transportation questions

One question on the ballot in the city and county of San Francisco covers a sales tax for transportation projects.

Since 1990, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority has imposed a 0.5% sales tax.

The combined state and local sales and use tax rate in the city is 8.625%. Measure L would continue the local tax for another 30 years.

The tax is estimated to raise $100 million annually. The amount is projected to increase to $236 million annually by fiscal year 2052-53.

If approved, the transportation authority would be authorized to issue up to $1.19 billion in bonds that would be repaid with the proceeds of the tax.

Transportation projects and programs in the county’s 2022 transportation expenditure plan would benefit. Funds would cover work to benefit transit, pedestrian projects, congestion reduction, and other improvements.

A two-thirds majority of voters would need to approve the extension for passage.

City of Santa Clara

Two measures on the Nov. 8 ballot in the city of Santa Clara include money for transportation work.

Measure G calls for continuing the annual budget transfer of funds from city utilities to the general fund at 5% of gross receipts.

Revenue would be used for essential services that include street repair. It is estimated to account for about $30 million annually.

A second question, Measure H, in the city would increase the business license fee to pay for essential services that include pothole repair.

The fee, or “headcount” tax, charges $15 to $500 annually based on the industry and the number of employees. It has not been raised since 1992.

Approval by voters would increase the fee to $45 per employee with a cap of $350,000.

Small businesses can request financial assistance to help cover costs. The tax is estimated to generate about $6 million yearly. Both taxes would remain in place until ended by voters.

Alameda County area

Ballots in three Alameda County cities will have questions that include funding transportation.

Measure F in the city of Alameda would increase the transient occupancy tax from 10% to 14%.

The tax collected from visitors would raise about $700,000 to $900,000 annually. Tax revenue would be applied for city services that include repairing potholes and deteriorating streets.

The tax would continue until ended by voters. A simple majority is needed for passage.

Measure L in the city of Berkeley would authorize issuance of $650 million in general obligation bonds for projects that include street repair. Two-thirds voter support is required for passage.

Measure U in the city of Oakland would authorize issuing $850 million in general obligation bonds for city services.

About $290 million would be allocated for street repair. A two-thirds supermajority is required for passage.

Marin County area

Voters in three Marin County locales will decide whether to increase taxes for projects that include road work.

Measure G in Larkspur would increase the city’s 1% sales tax by one-quarter cent. Additional revenue would be used for city services that include maintaining streets.

The tax is estimated to raise about $700,000 each year. The tax would continue until ended by voters.

Measure L in Sausalito would double the city’s 0.5% sales tax to 1% for essential services that include street maintenance. The increase is projected to raise $2.8 million yearly for the next decade.

Measure J in San Anselmo would double the town’s sales tax from a half-cent to one cent. Additionally, the tax would be extended by nine years.

Revenue would be used for general services, such as repaving roads and fixing potholes. Each of the measures requires a simple majority for approval.

San Mateo County area

Three cities in San Mateo County will ask voters whether to approve additional funding for purposes that include road repair and maintenance.

Measure CC in the city of San Mateo would triple the city’s transfer tax on the sale or transfer of real property whenever the sales price or value of the property is at least $10 million.

The city already imposes a 0.5% real property document transfer tax for all properties. Passage of the question would raise the tax rate to 1.5%.

Street maintenance and repair are among the uses that would benefit from the increase.

Measure U in the city of Brisbane would authorize collection of a one-half cent local sales tax. The tax is estimated to raise $2 million annually.

Tax revenue would go into the city’s general fund for projects that include pothole and street repair. Measure Y in the city of Pacifica will ask voters whether to enact a half-cent local sales tax.

Revenue raised via the tax would be applied to the city’s general fund for purposes that includes street maintenance. The tax would raise an estimated $2.6 million yearly for nine years.

All three questions require a simple majority for passage. LL

