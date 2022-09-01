San Diego County wildfire closes border crossing

A brush fire that started on Wednesday in the unincorporated community of Dulzura, Calif., has now burned 4,200 acres and counting, according to local reports.

The wildfire forced the closure of the Tecate Port of Entry at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the crossing was expected to remain closed throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 1. U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Diego directed travelers to use the Otay Mesa crossing until the Tecate crossing reopens.

The Tecate border crossing will not open on Sept 1 at the usual time of 6 am but will remain closed due to the #Border32Fire Travelers northbound and southbound can continue to use the crossing at Otay Mesa. CBP will provide an update when the crossing is able to re-open — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) September 1, 2022

State Highway 94 has also been closed from the Dulzura area to the Mexico border, according to the San Diego 511 map, while a San Diego Gas & Electric Co. outage map said the fire damaged an electric system in the area. Service wasn’t expected to be restored until Thursday evening at the earliest.

The latest wildfire report, updated on Thursday morning, from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said 4,246 acres have burned, and the fire was 5% contained. More than 300 firefighters are battling the blaze.

#Border32Fire west of Potrero [update] Fire remains 4,243 acres and 5% contained. Crews worked through the night to slow the spread; over 300 firefighters will continue the firefight today. Damage inspection teams are assessing structures; weather will continue to be a challenge. pic.twitter.com/AN6rK8VvkX — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2022

Mountain Empire High School is being utilized as a shelter for the more than 400 residents that have been forced to evacuate their homes.

San Diego County remains under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 5. A smoke advisory has also been issued by the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, due to the wildfire. LL

