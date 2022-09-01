San Diego County wildfire closes border crossing

September 1, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

A brush fire that started on Wednesday in the unincorporated community of Dulzura, Calif., has now burned 4,200 acres and counting, according to local reports.

The wildfire forced the closure of the Tecate Port of Entry at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the crossing was expected to remain closed throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 1. U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Diego directed travelers to use the Otay Mesa crossing until the Tecate crossing reopens.

State Highway 94 has also been closed from the Dulzura area to the Mexico border, according to the San Diego 511 map, while a San Diego Gas & Electric Co. outage map said the fire damaged an electric system in the area. Service wasn’t expected to be restored until Thursday evening at the earliest.

The latest wildfire report, updated on Thursday morning, from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said 4,246 acres have burned, and the fire was 5% contained. More than 300 firefighters are battling the blaze.

Mountain Empire High School is being utilized as a shelter for the more than 400 residents that have been forced to evacuate their homes.

San Diego County remains under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 5. A smoke advisory has also been issued by the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, due to the wildfire. LL

More Land Line coverage of California.

 

WWWilliams

Related News

California AB5 Port of Los Angeles truck photo

California

AB5 – answering some of the questions

California officials are trying to clear up some of the confusion about AB5 and trucking. We’ll have information from a recent webinar.

By Mark Reddig | August 31

Georgia map image by Corben Dallas

News

Georgia governor renews fuel tax holiday

Action taken by the Georgia governor extends the state’s fuel tax holiday and addresses supply chain issues through mid-October.

By Keith Goble | September 01

Bosch fuel cell stack. Photo courtesy Bosch.

News

Bosch investing $200M in fuel cells for electric trucks

Bosch announced that it will produce fuel cell stacks in its Anderson, S.C., facility as part of a more than $200 million investment.

By Tyson Fisher | September 01

FMCSA extends emergency declaration through Oct. 15. Image by sudrat

News

FMCSA extends emergency declaration through Oct. 15

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is keeping its COVID-19 emergency declaration in place for another 90 days.

By Mark Schremmer | September 01