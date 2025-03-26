San Antonio just made it easier to ban truck parking on non-residential streets

Truck parking in San Antonio, Texas, may become more difficult after the city passed an ordinance that will make it easier for residents and business owners to ban parking where it is currently legal.

On March 20, the San Antonio city council unanimously approved to amend the process by which the city can restrict truck parking. Although the new ordinance will further limit where truckers can park, it is less restrictive than previous proposals.

Currently, truck parking is banned in residential areas in San Antonio. Trucks parked illegally on residential streets face a fine of $500.

Residents and business owners have complained about truck parking in non-residential areas, including on streets adjacent to daycare centers and medical facilities. To restrict parking on non-residential streets, anyone could call 311 and submit a request. If an engineer verified a traffic safety issue, a “No Parking” sign would be installed. If parking was not found to be a safety issue, a petition was required.

With the new ordinance, community members will have more leverage in where new truck parking bans are placed.

Effective April 19, if an engineer does not discover a safety issue with a 311 submission, that request will be evaluated either by San Antonio’s code enforcement or police department, who will ultimately decide whether a truck parking ban is warranted.

Already, the city has identified 45 locations across 19 streets where new “No Parking” signage will be placed. More signs will likely pop up after April 19 when the new 311 process goes into effect.

Truckers will be given warnings in the first 60 days of the new ordinance. Citations will be given out 90 days from the effective date. Fines will increase from $35 to $500 on non-residential streets with new truck parking bans.

Could have been worse

Trucking stakeholders expressed concerns over further truck parking restrictions during San Antonio’s public outreach, but they dodged a few bullets.

Nearly three years ago, Councilmember Manny Pelaez asked the city to revise ordinances regulating overnight truck parking “in a manner that better protects the rights of residents and homeowners.” The request came after discussions with residents.

In September 2023, the San Antonio Police Department proposed a blanket truck parking ban on all non-residential streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. That would have effectively banned overnight parking anywhere in the city.

A year ago, the police department revised its proposal to be less restrictive. The new proposal included extending the residential overnight truck parking ban to non-residential areas within 1,000 feet of residential areas from midnight to 6 a.m.

In February, the San Antonio Public Safety Committee was faced with two options: the 1,000-foot overnight truck parking ban extension or the revised 311 process that targets only problematic areas. The committee chose to advance the more restrictive 1,000-foot extension to the full council.

Ultimately, the city council adopted the narrower option for the community to decide where truck parking should be banned. That option bans parking at all times, not just overnight.

More truck parking in San Antonio

Throughout discussions, city leaders expressed the need to address the concerns of truckers, including providing them with more truck parking options.

In April 2024, Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia requested that the city:

Conduct more outreach to both drivers and residents on the issue

Analyze existing private truck parking spaces, both free and paid

Develop a plan to initiate a designated facility for truck parking with city-owned land, either through the impoundment facility space or a contract with private businesses

Responding partially to that request, San Antonio has identified more than 1,600 vacant properties that could be used for truck parking. During the February Public Safety Committee meeting, Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito said there needs to be more parking options across the city.

“These are small-business owners.” Alderete Gavito said. “I don’t necessarily like the thought of fining them or ticketing them if we’re not providing them options.”

According to a survey conducted by the city, 83% of truck drivers in San Antonio struggle to find truck parking. Half of them park either on the street or in “other” areas, with another 20% parking at public parking facilities.

Drivers indicated that the proposed changes would have a significant impact on where they currently park. Nearly 60% oppose additional truck parking restrictions, and 45% said parking in San Antonio is difficult or that more parking is needed. Only 8% support more parking restrictions.

There are 15 truck parking facilities in San Antonio. On average, it costs $28 per day or $160 a month to park in the city. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the city is short nearly 500 truck parking spaces.

During the most recent Public Safety Committee and city council meetings, nearly every councilmember expressed interest in providing more truck parking within city limits. Considering it took nearly three years to get the latest parking ordinances out the door, it may be a while before San Antonio truckers will see any parking expansion. LL