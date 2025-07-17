Same mission, a new beginning

For regular listeners of Land Line Now on Sirius XM, you have heard that our last broadcast on the satellite radio platform and podcast aired July 4. While this was the end of an era, it was not the end of audio versions of the trusted news and lifestyle content you’ve come to trust.

After 20 years on the air, Land Line Now concluded its relationship with Sirius in order to embark on a new endeavor to accommodate today’s on-the-go audience.

In an ever-increasing “on-demand” society and with the increasing popularity of podcasts, exiting the structure of a traditional radio format presents our media team with more options. We’re driven by a desire to connect with truckers on their schedule with the news and stories they want to hear.

Sunsetting the Land Line Now radio show and podcast has given us a clean slate to explore new formats and content tailored to our audience. But one thing that hasn’t changed is our mission. You’ll still get:

The trusted voices and industry expertise you’ve relied on for decades

The unfiltered truth about trucking policy, regulations and legislation

Stories from real drivers that highlight the daily realities and challenges of life on the road

The same strong advocacy for professional drivers that OOIDA has led since 1973

While we continue to focus on the development and launch of our new endeavor, you can catch Trucking With OOIDA on Radio Nemo from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If that time doesn’t work for you, you catch the show on Radio Nemo’s YouTube channel whenever it’s convenient.

As far as the rest of our media offerings, you can also tune in to our video podcast at LandLine.Media or on our You Tube channel. It offers a variety of news and feature stories about truckers just like you out there getting the job done every day.

Subscriptions to the print magazine remain available. You can either call 816-229-5791 or visit LandLine.Media and click the subscribe button.

Stay tuned – we’ll have more exciting news in the coming months and can’t wait to be more accessible to you in the midst of your busy schedule. LL