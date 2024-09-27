Sales tax questions on multiple Arizona counties’ ballots

Voters in two of Arizona’s top three most-populated counties will decide on Nov. 5 whether to continue collection of sales taxes to benefit transportation work.

Maricopa County

Ballots in Maricopa County will include a question about whether to extend a transportation sales tax in the state’s largest county.

In place since 1985, the half-cent sales tax is routed to a regional road fund. In 2004, county voters approved a 20-year extension.

Without an extension approved by voters, the tax will sunset at the end of 2025.

Passage of Proposition 479 would continue the half-cent transportation tax for 20 years. The tax is expected to raise $14.9 billion through 2045.

The largest amount of revenue – 40% – would be used for freeways and state highways. Another 22.5% would be allocated to arterials, street improvements, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Mass transit would receive 37%.

Projects that would benefit include the Goodyear-Avondale portion of state Route 30. The project would receive $2.12 billion.

The Maricopa Association of Governments would be prohibited from using any of the sales tax revenue for new light rail.

Advocates have said the Maricopa County tax benefits the entire state. Specifically, the remaining 14 counties in the state do not compete with the Phoenix metro area for limited state transportation dollars.

Pinal County

In Neighboring Pinal County, voters will decide on Nov. 5 whether to continue a half-cent sales tax for road work.

In place since 1986 and renewed in 2006, the road maintenance tax is used to preserve and build roads throughout the county and incorporated cities and towns.

The tax is scheduled to expire in December 2026.

Proposition 486 would authorize continuation of the tax for 20 years. Revenue would be used for road repair and widening, traffic safety improvements, pothole repair, road preservation, new road construction, intersection improvements and other transportation projects throughout the county.

Supporters have said continued collection of the tax is necessary to address the continued growth of population in the state’s third-largest county. They’ve cited population growth from about 100,000 to more than 460,000 residents since the tax was implemented nearly 40 years ago. LL

🚨 What is Prop 486? 🚫Prop. 486 is not a new tax, nor is it a tax increase.

✅This fund is also shared with cities and towns in the County

📅 Prop 486 will be on the November 5, 2024 ballot. To register to vote, go to https://t.co/nzBPd1LzE8. pic.twitter.com/nhSPAOJKhu — Pinal County – Government (@PinalCounty) September 20, 2024

