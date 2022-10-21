Saia LTL Freight plans Duluth, Minn., terminal

Saia LTL Freight is purchasing land in Duluth, Minn., to build a terminal and continue expanding its network footprint.

The company is buying 3.4 acres in the Atlas Industrial Park for $17,680, reports the Duluth News Tribune.

Under the terms of a development agreement, Saia will invest at least $1.5 million to construct a 10-door freight facility. At least 10 people will be employed there.

Saia’s only other Minnesota terminal is in Mounds View, Minn., in the Minneapolis metro area.

Saia has added many terminals this year. The company has reported it expects to keep up the pace of new terminal openings well into 2025.

Openings this year:

In 2021, Saia facilities opened in Calhoun, Ga.; Staunton, Va.; Girard, Ohio; New Haven, Conn.; Fredericksburg, Va.; Hagerstown, Md.; and Wilmington, Del.

Saia Inc. shares are traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company offers less-than-truckload, nonasset truckload, expedited and logistics services. Based in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia LTL Freight operates 186 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people.

Saia LTL Freight was founded in 1924 in Houma, La., by Louis Saia Sr., a produce dealer who switched from selling produce to delivering it. Saia became part of Yellow Corp. in 1993. In 2002, it was spun off from Yellow at SCS Transportation. The Saia name was revived in 2006. LL

