Saia LTL Freight opens terminal in Lafayette, Ind.

Saia LTL Freight has opened another terminal this year, this time in Lafayette, Ind.

This is the 11th freight terminal the company has opened this year. It also is Saia LTL Freight’s fifth in Indiana. The last Indiana terminal it opened was in 2019 in Indianapolis, which is considered by the company to be a “flagship” facility.

“As we commence operations in Lafayette, Saia remains focused on providing great service. We continue to be excited about our expansion plans and offering existing customers direct service in new markets as well introducing our industry-leading service to new customers,” Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe said in a news release.

Lafayette is located between Indianapolis and Chicago. Trailer manufacturer Wabash National has headquarters in Lafayette. Purdue University is in West Lafayette, Ind., which is across the Wabash River from Lafayette.

“Although we have not directly been in the market before now, Lafayette has been an important part of Saia’s growth as we’ve partnered with Lafayette’s own, Wabash National, to support our fleet growth over the last several years,” Holzgrefe said in the news release.

Openings this year:

The company has reported it expects to keep up the pace of new terminal openings well into 2025.

The company is purchasing land in Duluth, Minn., to build a terminal, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

In 2021, Saia facilities opened in Calhoun, Ga.; Staunton, Va.; Girard, Ohio; New Haven, Conn.; Fredericksburg, Va.; Hagerstown, Md.; and Wilmington, Del.

Saia Inc. shares are traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company offers less-than-truckload, nonasset truckload, expedited and logistics services. Based in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia LTL Freight operates 186 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people.

Saia is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022, reports Zacks Equity Research via Yahoo Finance. The earnings report is scheduled to be released Oct. 31.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.