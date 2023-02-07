Saia LTL Freight opens second Kansas City, Mo., area terminal

February 7, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in the city of Edwardsville, Kan., which is on the west side of the Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan area.

The new facility has nearly 140 doors. It is off of I-435 at the state Highway 32 exit.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the Kansas City area so this new terminal, which we’re calling ‘KCW’ or ‘Kansas City West,’ will allow us to offer enhanced service to customers by positioning drivers and equipment so we can provide additional capacity and flexibility,” Kevin Szydel, Saia vice president of west operations, said in a news release.

Kansas City is one of the largest freight hubs in the Midwest and is an important gateway for freight moving through the Saia network, the company stated in the news release. The facility is another investment in Saia’s ongoing strategy to move closer to the customer and provide differentiated service in both new and existing markets, the company added.

“While we’ve opened a number of facilities in new markets over the last few years, we continue to invest in locations like Kansas City where Saia is a leading brand,” Szydel said in the news release.

Saia’s other Kansas City terminal is 1534 N. Jackson Ave., Kansas City, Mo., northeast of the downtown area close to Front Street and the Missouri River.

Saia LTL Freight opened at least 11 freight terminals in 2022. Two of those also were Kansas terminals, in Dodge City and Hays, in western Kansas. They opened in September.

In 2021, Saia seven facilities opened in Calhoun, Ga.; Staunton, Va.; Girard, Ohio; New Haven, Conn.; Fredericksburg, Va.; Hagerstown, Md.; and Wilmington, Del.

Based in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia LTL Freight operates 188 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people.

Saia Inc. shares are traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company offers less-than-truckload, nonasset truckload, expedited and logistics services.

Saia LTL Freight was founded in 1924 in Houma, La., by Louis Saia Sr., a produce dealer who switched from selling produce to delivering it. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

truck insurance

Kansas

Insurance and taxes: it doesn’t need to be so painful

Shopping for insurance and doing your taxes will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful.

By Scott Thompson | January 03

FMCSA revokes another ELD

Business

Another ELD hits chopping block

Effective Feb. 3, FMCSA removed Nationwide ELD from the list of registered devices, because of a “failure to meet minimum requirements.”

By Land Line Staff | February 06

Jones Logistics truck. Courtesy Jones Logistics

Business

Mississippi carrier Jones Logistics acquires Tennessee firm

Mississippi-based Jones Logistics has added to its geographic footprint and services by buying Tennessee-based Nationwide Express.

By Land Line Staff | February 06

Wabash National has a new logo. Courtesy Wabash National

Business

Wabash National sales surge on new strategy, pent-up demand

Wabash National has scored some bank, which it attributes to its new strategy and deal with J.B. Hunt. Pent-up demand’s also playing a role.

By Land Line Staff | February 06