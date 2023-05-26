Saia LTL Freight opens new Muncie, Ind., terminal

Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in Muncie, Ind.

“Our new Muncie terminal will add capacity to our network, allowing us to provide enhanced service because of closer customer proximity,” Jared Mull, vice president of east operations for Saia, said in a company announcement. “By reducing stem time, or the time between when our drivers leave the terminal until they make their first pickup or delivery, we will be able to provide faster service, especially to those shippers located east of Indianapolis.”

Muncie is a hub for regional commerce and home to Ball State University, the company noted in its announcement. It’s the largest city of east-central Indiana, an area consisting of 10 counties. It is an important market for the company. It has a large customer base, and the company expects to capitalize on the region’s economic growth.

“With the opening of this new facility, we expect improved transit times,” Mull said. “On average, we will be 20% closer to our current customers so it really will be a win-win, both for us and them. With each new terminal, we are able to expand our network footprint and enhance the value proposition we bring to customers. We’re excited to be a member of the Muncie community and are looking forward to see our operations grow there.”

This is Saia’s sixth terminal in Indiana. The others are in Indianapolis, Evansville, Lafayette and South Bend. Here is a list of its terminal locations.

The Muncie facility is the fifth terminal Saia has opened since the beginning of the year.

In late April, the company opened a facility northeast of Atlanta in Buford, Ga. The standalone terminal has 153 doors and a maintenance shop. A high-speed fueling station at the location was in the works in April.

In February, Saia opened terminals near Kansas City, Kan., and in Morgantown and Princeton, W. Va.

Saia Inc. has headquarters in Johns Creek, Ga. Saia LTL Freight operates 192 terminals across the country and employs more than 12,000 people. Saia Inc. shares are traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company offers less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. LL

