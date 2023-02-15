Saia LTL Freight adds two West Virginia terminals

Early 2023 has been busy for Saia LTL Freight opening new terminals, and more are on the way.

Saia LTL Freight has opened two more terminals in West Virginia, in Morgantown and Princeton.

Morgantown is near the junction of I-79 and I-68, close to the Pennsylvania state border. Princeton is 200 miles south, near the Virginia border on I-77.

This is the third Saia terminal in the state. In late April 2022, Saia LTL Freight announced the opening of a new terminal in Mineral Wells, W. Va., which is near Parkersburg, W. Va.

“With these two openings, our total terminal count now stands at 190,” Jared Mull, vice president of operations-east, said in a news release. “Each additional opening supports our strategy of putting the customer first, bringing value to their supply chain through improved coverage and reduced transit times.”

Earlier this month, Saia opened a second large, facility near Kansas City, Mo., in Edwardsville, Kan. Two additional terminal openings, one in Muncie, Ind., and another north of Atlanta, are scheduled in the next few months, the company reports.

Saia LTL Freight opened at least 11 freight terminals in 2022. In 2021, Saia opened seven facilities. View the company’s terminal locations here.

Based in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia was founded in 1924 in Houma, Louisiana by Louis Saia Sr., a St. Louis was a produce dealer, according to a company timeline. The company was bought by Preston Trucking in 1987, which in 1993 was acquired by Yellow Corp. Yellow integrated two of its divisions with Saia under the Saia brand in 2001.

A year later, Saia and another Yellow Corp. company were spun off to form a publicly traded company, SCST. SCST sold the other company. It folded all of its corporate functions into Saia and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol Saia. Its partner carriers extend the network to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. LL

