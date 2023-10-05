Safety groups urge Congress to pass truck parking bill

Two safety groups are urging Congress to support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the Institute for Safer Trucking and Road Safe America sent a letter to transportation leaders in the Senate and the House, urging them to support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

In the letter, the two groups highlight the need for and safety benefits of more truck parking.

“If we are truly going to improve safety throughout the trucking industry, it is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of commercial truck drivers,” the letter states. “By providing safe and accessible truck parking facilities, we can help ensure that drivers can rest and recharge. This will not only improve safety in the short term by reducing crashes, but it will also improve it in the long term. By improving truck drivers’ experiences on the road, the industry can improve retention of safe, experienced drivers.”

The Institute for Safer Trucking and Road Safe America are urging transportation committee leadership to work with colleagues in Congress to ensure the passage of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

The letter was signed by Institute for Safer Trucking board members who also are family members of people killed in truck crashes.

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

The House version, HR2367, currently has 38 co-sponsors. The Senate version, S1034, has 11 co-sponsors. Is your representative or senator not on the co-sponsor list? Go to FightingForTruckers.com and click on the “Tell your Lawmakers to Support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act” link. Fill out the form and have it automatically sent to your federal lawmakers. LL