‘Safety Depends on It’: FMCSA places 14 ELDs on revoked list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s efforts to remove noncompliant electronic logging devices from its approved list have resulted in the removal of 14 additional devices.

On Wednesday, March 4, the agency announced that the following devices had been placed on the revoked list:

Club ELD / Android (Model Number: PT30; ELD Identifier: 01CLUB)

Club ELD / iOS (Model Number: PT30; ELD Identifier: 01CLUB)

SAFERLOGS (Model Number: PT30; ELD Identifier: 3K7R8W)

EGREEN ELD (Model Number: EGREENELD1; ELD Identifier: EGREE1)

Canada & US by Gorilla Safety (Model Number: CUSGEOAN; ELD Identifier: CAUS01)

Patriot ELD (Model Number: PE0001; ELD Identifier: PEELD1)

ClearPath ELD (formerly known as Trucker Path Pro) (Model Number: TP-Pro; ELD Identifier: TPPROF)

SimpleX 2 Go (Model Number: SIM2GO; ELD Identifier: SIM2GO)

LB technologies FleetTrack ELD (Model Number: LBFTELD; ELD Identifier: LBFT01)

HCSS Pro (Model Number: HCSSPR; ELD Identifier: HCSSPR)

ELDX Pro (Model Number: ELDXP; ELD Identifier: ELDXPR)

AllwaysTrack ELD (Model Number: ALLTRE; ELD Identifier: ALTELD)

Gorilla Safety Express (formerly known as Webfleet-Android and PT30) (Model Number: WF-ANDP; ELD Identifier: WFAND3)

Command Alkon Powered by Gorilla Safety (Model Number: CAGPST; ELD Identifier: CAGPST)

According to the agency, the 14 electronic logging devices were added to the revoked list for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, which establishes functional specifications for all electronic logging devices. FMCSA did not disclose the exact reason for the units’ revocation.

“Meeting federal requirements isn’t optional. If a device falls short, it will be removed,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a statement. “We enforce the standard fairly and firmly because safety depends on it.”

Truckers currently using any of the now-revoked ELDs will have until May 4 to replace their units with a compliant device from the approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service. There are currently 979 electronic logging devices on the FMCSA’s approved list.

Before the May deadline, the agency said that drivers using any of the nine revoked electronic logging devices should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

Devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies”. Despite this, the agency said it “strongly encourages” carriers to be proactive in replacing their current devices, “in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

Of note with this round of revocations is that Gorilla Fleet Safety is listed as the ELD provider for 10 of the 14 revoked devices. According to its website, the Houston-based company has provided white-label devices to transportation companies since 2016.

This isn’t the first time the company has seen a mass revocation of its devices. In May 2025, the company had eight of its ELDs placed on the revoked list. The company still has 7 devices on the agency’s approved list.

Over the past year, the agency has placed an emphasis on removing non-compliant ELDs from the approved list.

In total, the agency placed 38 devices on the revoked list in 2025. So far this year, FMCSA has pulled 27 electronic logging devices from the approved list. There are currently 345 devices on the revoked ELD list.

“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service — plain and simple,” Barrs said. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”

In addition to revoking non-compliant devices, the agency has also recently announced a “complete overhaul” of the ELD vetting process.

The agency said the self-certification process for ELDs – which has been in effect since Congress mandated the devices in 2017 – has made it easy for companies to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked.

There is still little known about how the new vetting process will work, and FMCSA has not specified whether the self-certification process will be eliminated entirely. Despite that, the agency said its new vetting process will give truck drivers and motor carriers more confidence that the devices they purchase are “accurate, reliable and compliant.” LL