Safety concerns close Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge; no timeline for reopening

May 21, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Delays and detours will be the norm until further notice for motorists who travel Canada’s Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, following its closure on May 20 due to safety concerns.

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced the closure of bridge, a vital commuter route which connects Montreal’s West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, until emergency repairs to reinforce the structure have been completed.

The timing coincides with a similar shutdown of the I-40 bridge across the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tenn.

Île-aux-Tourtes bridge traffic will be diverted to Highways 20 and 30 with tolls on Highway 30 temporarily suspended. In addition, the Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter train line will provide its services free of charge until the bridge reopens. Police officers also are being deployed to facilitate traffic in the area.

Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge closed indefinitely
© OpenStreetMap contributors

During peak traffic times, it is estimated that approximately 87,000 vehicles – 10% of which are trucks – use the 1.2 miles of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge daily.

A Department of Transport statement explaining the closure read, “As part of the ongoing work, the department observed damage to reinforcing rods. Since the structure may have been weakened by this damage, complete closure is considered the only responsible option to ensure the safety of road users.”

When possible, the Department of Transport recommends public transportation or working from home.

Originally built in 1965, repairs to the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge have totaled $87 million in government funds as of 2018, with another $45 million to be spent on the structure by 2028, according to a CBC News report. LL

 

