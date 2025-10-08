Safety blitz leads to trucker arrests, including one ELP violation

A joint safety operation conducted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Colorado State Patrol resulted in the arrests of several commercial vehicle drivers.

The commercial carrier safety operation was conducted on U.S. Highway 287 at the Wyoming-Colorado state line near Laramie, Wyo.

According to the law enforcement agencies, 82 commercial vehicles were inspected to ensure compliance with federal safety regulations and that drivers were operating legally.

The inspections led to 16 drivers and 24 vehicles being placed out of service. There were four arrests made and one marijuana citation.

Wyoming troopers arrested three commercial drivers for repeat offenses, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. Two of the arrests were for repeated offenses of driving without a CDL, and another arrest was made following repeated violations of English-proficiency requirements.

Additionally, the Colorado State Patrol made an arrest due to a statewide warrant.

On Tuesday, September 30, the Colorado State Patrol and the Wyoming Highway Patrol conducted a Joint Commercial Operation, known as a Mobile Enforcement and Education Team (MEET) Detail, on US 287 at the Wyoming/Colorado border, south of Laramie.

The mobile enforcement teams… pic.twitter.com/M8fRjv345z — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 2, 2025

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol takes commercial vehicle safety seriously,” the agency said on social media. “Being put out of service is done to ensure the safety of everyone using our roadways. When a driver is found to be operating while not complying with critical FMCSA regulations, along with repeat violations like ELP, the driver may be arrested.”

The Wyoming Highway Patrol also noted that many commercial drivers pass inspections without violations and extended its thanks to these drivers for “working so hard to be safe on the road and keep our state and our nation moving.”

CDL safety concerns

Several states have recently responded to the U.S. DOT’s rule on non-domiciled CDLs.

Oregon, Texas and Missouri have announced their Departments of Transportation are not currently issuing or testing for non-domiciled CDLs and/or commercial learner’s permits.

“It has become a threat to public safety, and it is a national emergency that requires action right now,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. LL

Read more Land Line news.