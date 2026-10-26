Safe miles, higher premiums: Report highlights hidden costs of trucking litigation

Owner-operators and small carriers do not need to be involved in a crash lawsuit to feel the hit of costly trucking litigation. A new report shows rising nuclear verdicts are driving up costs for everybody and calls for sweeping changes.

We’ve seen the headlines: $600 million against C.H. Robinson. Wabash on the hook for nearly $500 million. Jury verdict in Werner case totals more than $100 million.

It seems like nuclear verdicts are getting higher, and a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce confirms that. According to the report, the median price tag of a verdict against defendants in a trucking crash lawsuit has increased to $5.2 million.

With nuclear verdicts rising in both quantity and size, trucking companies may be quick to settle. However, settlements are going up in cost even more. The report reveals that the median settlement is $2.15 million, which is a tenfold increase compared to the previous study.

While the majority of carriers and owner-operators have safe operations and may never be involved in a crash, they too are getting hit by the downstream effects of costlier litigation.

According to the report, liability premiums went up nearly 40% from 2015 to 2024. That is 4.4 percentage points above inflation. Last year alone, premiums rose 3.9% while inflation increased by 2.7%.

“Trucking faces many challenges, such as high diesel prices resulting from geopolitical developments,” the report states. “However, trucking also finds itself in the crosshairs of plaintiffs’ attorneys increasingly using the civil justice system to achieve inflated or disproportionate jury awards or settlements. The trucking industry is in the clutches of the threat of expanding nuclear verdicts.”

What’s driving up litigation and what can be done?

It is not just one or two factors pushing nuclear verdicts and settlements higher.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce points to inflated or fraudulent medical billing. It is not uncommon for plaintiffs’ attorneys to have relationships with medical providers to make an already high bill even higher. The report calls for medical damages to include reasonable amounts actually paid, with more disclosure of medical funding and referral relationships.

There is also the use of “reptile” trial tactics. That is when attorneys appeal to the emotions of juries and ask them to punish a trucking company for perceived threats to safety.

Other in-courtroom issues identified by the report include anchoring and exclusion of evidence. Anchoring is when an attorney throws out a very large dollar amount to influence a jury’s calculations. Meanwhile, several states do not allow some key evidence to be submitted, such as seat belt use. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports restricting unsupported anchoring and allowing seat belt use as evidence.

Then there is third-party litigation where the plaintiff’s litigation costs are being fronted by someone else. The report argues that this encourages prolonged cases and higher settlement demands. While the report calls for restrictions on third parties, several states have either passed or introduced legislation to do just that.

Lastly, plaintiffs are throwing everybody under the bus, increasing the pool of defendants. In addition to the motor carrier and driver, more claims are being filed against brokers, shippers and equipment manufacturers. One recent case named 10 defendants, including a toll operator, the company that designed the toll plaza, truck manufacturer, truck dealership, shipper, motor carrier and driver.

Expanding access to federal courts may also go a long way. According to the report, the average award in federal courts is $2.1 million. In state courts, average awards skyrocket to $24.4 million.

The Chamber of Commerce also wants federal regulatory compliance to establish the standard of care. Several manufacturers have faced large product liability verdicts despite their equipment meeting all applicable federal safety standards.

In the Wabash case, the nuclear verdict stemmed from product liability and negligence claims. The rear underride guard at the center of the lawsuit was compliant with all safety regulations. That case also barred seat belt use as evidence. Neither victim was wearing a seat belt. LL