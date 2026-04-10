Safe miles and leadership earn two drivers Citizen Driver award

TravelCenters of America recently recognized two individuals as the 2026 Citizen Driver award winners during the Mid-America Trucking Show.

“Professional drivers are the heartbeat of our business and this country,” said Jason Nordin, CEO of TravelCenters of America. “At TA, our mission is to show up for them with the respect, care and support they deserve.”

Steven Brand and Bruce Jones were selected for their “outstanding impact,” according to a TravelCenters-TA-Petro Facebook page post.

Brand has 36 years of professional driving experience and nearly 5 million crash-free miles, according to a TA news release. Brand has driven for FedEx Freight for nearly three decades, serving as a mentor, coach and trusted resource for fellow drivers.

Brand has also coached participants in the Ohio Truck Driving Championships and supports youth programs as well as safety initiatives.

A third-generation truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, Jones has accumulated more than 4 million crash- and ticket-free miles over his 28-year career.

Jones currently drives for Hoffman Transportation. He was named the 2024 Illinois Driver of the Year and a 2024 Grand Champion Elite Eight Finalist. Jones has driven more than 1 million safe miles in tanker operations.

Jones is a dedicated mentor and leader, shaping safety initiatives and driver-focused improvements by serving on Hoffman Transportation’s driver advisory board.

Dedication ceremonies for Brand at the TA in London, Ohio and for Jones at the Petro in Wilmington, Ill., will be held later this year.

TA is also donating $5,000 to Truckers Against Trafficking on behalf of this year’s winners.

The Citizen Driver award began in 2013 and has been presented by TravelCenters of America to 40 drivers exemplifying qualities such as citizenship, safety, community involvement and leadership.

Drivers nominated for the award are reviewed by an independent panel of judges based on personal and career accomplishments, according to the award website.

Winners receive cash prizes along with other rewards and recognition.

Additional details about previous winners and the Citizen Driver award are available online. LL

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