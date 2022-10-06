Rush Truck Centers offers breast cancer awareness pink mud flaps

Rush Truck Centers is offering pink mud flaps in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to raise money for breast cancer research.

The pink mud flaps feature the Rush Truck Centers logo and the iconic pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness. They are available at all Rush Truck Centers locations throughout October.

For every mud flap sold, Rush Truck Centers and mud flap manufacturer Roechling Industrial Gastonia promise to donate $4 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



The pink mud flaps come in three sizes, designed to fit all makes and models of commercial vehicles. They are 0.16-inch thick virgin UV-stabilized polyethylene resin with a smooth finish. They are curl-resistant and durable yet flexible and manufactured with pre-drilled holes for easy installation.

“We are honored to help raise awareness for breast cancer by offering this mudflap to our customers, and by displaying it on our own company vehicles,” W.M. “Rusty” Rush, CEO and president of Rush Enterprises, said in a news release. “Breast cancer has impacted the lives of many of our customers and employees, and we are proud to support an organization doing important work to save lives and improve outcomes.”

In addition to this mud flap fundraiser, Rush Truck Centers has raised more than $9,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by selling limited-edition graphic tees to its employees and customers throughout the United States.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is a New York-based nonprofit organization founded in 1993 to support clinical and translational research on breast cancer at medical institutions in the United States and abroad. There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., and deaths from breast cancer have declined 40% since 1989. More than 44,000 lives are lost to the disease each year.



New Braunfels, Texas-based Rush Enterprises operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America. The network has more than 150 locations in 23 states and Ontario, Canada, including 125 franchised dealership locations. They represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. LL

