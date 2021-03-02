Routine maintenance on Brent Spence Bridge begins; completion expected in November

March 2, 2021

SJ Munoz

For most of the calendar year, portions of the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed for planned routine maintenance.

The project, managed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, includes cleaning and painting of the structure and is scheduled to be completed Nov. 15. The various lane and ramp closures will allow for this necessary upkeep to be completed.

Weather permitting, the following Phase 1 changes are expected to begin March 2:

At 11 p.m., the following ramps in Ohio will be closed and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project: on-ramp to Interstate 71 southbound from Fort Washington Way and the on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third Street in downtown Cincinnati

In addition to the two westernmost lanes of travel (the two left lanes as you are heading north), the center right lane of travel will be closed from just north of the Fifth Street exit ramp in Kentucky to the I-71/Interstate 75 split in Ohio.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on I-71/I-75 northbound the Brent Spence Bridge. Only the far right lane will remain open. The center right lane will reopen to traffic, and two lanes of travel will be restored across by 4 a.m., Wednesday morning.

Connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Brent Spence Bridge is a major thoroughfare for local and national traffic. The four-lane bridge with upper and lower decks, carries I-71 and I-75 traffic over the Ohio River.

The Brent Spence Bridge reopened in late December after having been closed for six weeks for repairs required after two trucks collided and caused a fire. LL

SJ Munoz

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

