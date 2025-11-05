Room to rest: new truck parking spots open up

Updates have been completed on a Wisconsin rest area built in 1969.

The facility near Sparta, Wis., located along Interstate 90, not only had an insufficient truck parking capacity but also had outdated and undersized stalls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“Interstate 90 plays a vital role in the movement of freight and passengers across Wisconsin, and this safety rest area welcomes travelers, truck drivers and families with a safe, convenient and accessible place to take a break along their journey,” WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said. “This safety rest area exemplifies our commitment to building a better transportation system for everyone here in Wisconsin.”

In addition to increasing truck parking spaces from 16 to 70, a staging area for oversize/overweight vehicles is now available.

Inside the rest area, lighting, vending options and drinking fountains were all upgraded, as were the restrooms to ensure ADA compliance.

Secretary Kristina Boardman joined @wistrux President Dan Johnson, Wisconsin Council on Physical Disabilities Chair Ben Barrett and other community leaders near Sparta today to celebrate completion of the safety rest area rebuild along westbound I-90 in Monroe County. pic.twitter.com/5rJX2D5Uen — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) November 3, 2025

“The cornerstone of the trucking industry is safety and we appreciate the work of the Wisconsin DOT to bring this rest area to completion,” Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association President Dan Johnson said. “Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy and this new rest area will support driver well-being, improve highway safety, and strengthen Wisconsin’s supply chain. We thank the department for recognizing the essential role trucking plays in our state’s economy.”

This $12.5 million project began in August 2024. WisDOT said it’s currently rebuilding two additional rest areas on Interstate 43 in Denmark and Maribel.

Truck parking projects in other states

Pennsylvania officials recently announced plans to add more than 1,200 truck parking spaces at 133 locations by the end of 2026. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is evaluating the potential for another 600 truck parking spaces across its system.

An Indiana rest area on Interstate 65 reopened in September with double the truck parking spaces. Up to 150 trucks can now park at the modernized facility.

State DOTs have also developed technology to help drivers locate safe truck parking.

