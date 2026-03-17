Rogue tow companies under fire in Connecticut

Lawmakers in Connecticut are still working to curb predatory towing. The issue is a problem many truckers say hits their wallets hard.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports efforts to shield drivers from predatory towing. The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut also backs tow reforms.

State officials say a small group of rogue tow companies is giving the whole industry a bad name.

2025 law

Last year, Connecticut moved to provide drivers with basic protection against predatory towing.

State Senate leader Martin Looney, D-New Haven, called the new law a major overhaul of the state’s towing system. He said it is a starting point to “prevent the abusive behavior of some towing companies.”

Since Oct. 1, the state has rolled out sweeping reforms. The new regulations include a “towing bill of rights.”

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles was ordered to form a working group to write the rules.

The Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee recently met to review the group’s recommendations.

DMV commissioner Tony Guerrera said the changes would strengthen oversight and protect consumers.

“There’s always going to be a few bad apples, but for the most part, they are trying to do the right thing,” Guerrera said.

New towing rate schedule

The DMV was also told to set new rates for nonconsensual tows.

In Connecticut, that means any tow ordered by law enforcement from a highway or nearby area.

Temporary rates are already in place while final numbers are worked out.

Heavy-duty trucks: $700 per hour, recovery included

Oversized/overweight vehicles: $1,500 per hour, recovery included

Heavy-duty vehicles are defined as those over 26,000 pounds.

Both categories carry a one-hour minimum charge. Fees are added every 15 minutes after.

The state must review and possibly adjust rates every three years.

OOIDA weighs in

Based on recommendations, HB5465 would set rules for towing and storage for all vehicles.

At a transportation hearing, topics discussed included rates and charges. The consumer bill of rights and a towing advisory council were also discussed.

Doug Morris is OOIDA’s director of state government affairs. He testified on behalf of the Association’s 800 Connecticut members.

He said the bill is the first step towards a fair and economically sound environment for the trucking industry.

“While the majority of towing operators are essential partners in highway safety, a small segment engages in egregious tactics that disrupt the supply chain,” Morris said. “Some tow operators use non-consensual tows as an opportunity to gouge truckers instead of providing a service.”

He said the bill would create set rates and oversight for what has largely been an unregulated system.

Industry concerns

John Blair is president of the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut.

Blair said towing companies face real costs. He added that trucking companies do too.

“When the final rates are established, MTAC requests that they are reflective of rates for Connecticut and not increased to a degree that will create over-inflated costs for the trucking community,” Blair said.

He urged lawmakers to keep rates reasonable and avoid piling more expenses onto truckers.

Blair also wants strict documentation for police-ordered tows. Info would include itemized invoices, photos or video evidence, time sheets, and proof of extra charges.

The goal: make sure drivers aren’t billed for work that never happened.

Towing complaint process

Drivers who believe they were overcharged can file a complaint with the DMV’s Consumer Complaint Center.

They have one year to do it.

MTAC asked lawmakers to extend the window, saying problems often surface later.

The committee took no action on the latest bill. LL

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