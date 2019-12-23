Rocky Mountain, West Coast diesel prices keep dropping

While the average prices for diesel fuel in the West Coast and Rocky Mountain regions were again lower from a week ago, according a federal report issued Monday, Dec. 23, the average for the whole U.S. dropped only a half cent per gallon to $3.041.

The Energy Information Administration data show the average price for a gallon of diesel in the West Coast region has dropped every week starting Nov. 11, when the price was $3.758 per gallon. It now is $3.594 per gallon.

California’s average price also had decreased weekly starting Nov. 11, when the price was $4.014 per gallon. It is now at $3.866 per gallon.

Average U.S. diesel fuel prices as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.041, down a half cent.

East Coast – $3.052, down one-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.098, up 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.245, up three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.913, down four-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.968, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.763, no change.

Rocky Mountain – $3.127, down 3.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.594, down 2.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.252, down 2.8 cents.

California – $3.866, down 1.6 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average diesel price per gallon of U.S. diesel on Monday, Dec. 23, dropped one-fifth of a cent from the week before.

The U.S. map is clearly divided between regions where the average price rose less than a cent and the regions where the average price decrease a couple of cents, according to ProMiles data.

Regions from the Rocky Mountain region west all rose. All the regions east of the Rockies increased slightly.



ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Here are the average U.S. diesel fuel prices reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.955, up one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $3.024, up nine-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.075, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.241, up three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.904, up 1 cent.

Midwest – $2.924, up a half cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.773, up three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.13, down 3.9 cents.

West Coast – $3.412, down 2.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.232, down 2 cents.

California – $3.701, down 1.8 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. diesel fuel price per gallon at $2.994 for Monday, Dec. 23.

A week previous the average retail U.S. diesel fuel price was $2.992 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.007 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.0378 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.