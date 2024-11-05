Roads reopen as hurricane recovery efforts continue

Roads continue to reopen in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation recently announced the reopening of Interstate 26 to all traffic except oversize loads or any vehicle wider than 10 feet. Bridge repairs continue on portions of I-26. Drivers should be prepared for lane shifts, TDOT said.

Tennessee transportation officials said 38 of 49 roads and seven of 14 bridges closed due to hurricane damage had reopened as of Oct. 28.

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! I-26 in Unicoi County is open to ALL traffic EXCEPT **oversized loads.** From MM 39 to MM 40, traffic will shift entirely to the westbound lanes, with one lane traveling each way. The westbound bridge has been given a temporary fix, allowing vehicles to… pic.twitter.com/iSkrkAdiph — myTDOT (@myTDOT) October 30, 2024

Interstate 40 was reopened to local traffic in late October. However, size and weight restrictions remain in place, with at least one state representative urging truck drivers to abide by these restrictions.

A list of detour routes for oversize vehicles is available on the TDOT website.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also has a detour map.

Certain DMV fees and requirements remained waived in North Carolina, where the most recent update from the NCDOT said approximately 300 roads remain closed and at least 140 bridges need replaced.

“Significant progress is being made because of the teamwork and long hours being put in by so many different organizations and individuals across North Carolina and beyond,” said Joey Hopkins, secretary of the NCDOT. “Restoring Western North Carolina will take a long time, but we’re grateful for all our partners who are helping get the region back on its feet.”

In hard-hit Yancey County following #HeleneNC, progress has been “monumental” to open temporary bridges and roads, allowing access for citizens and emergency management. pic.twitter.com/Jn98Qw1Q8N — NCDOT (@NCDOT) November 5, 2024

Florida extends CMV registration waiver

Commercial motor vehicles transporting emergency equipment, supplies, personnel and FEMA or office-style mobile homes are provided relief from registration requirements, IFTA, IRP and certain fees under an extension of a previous emergency declaration.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration extended its regional emergency in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee on Oct. 24.

This declaration provides regulatory relief from 49 CFR Parts 390-399 for commercial motor vehicles providing direct assistance to emergency relief efforts in the affected area.

FMCSA’s emergency will remain effective through Nov. 26. LL