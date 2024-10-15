Roads beginning to reopen in states hit by hurricanes

October 15, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The recovery process will be a long one, but some roads are starting to reopen to traffic in states affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In late September, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the closure of hundreds of roads, including Interstate 40, due to damage from Hurricane Helene – a category 4 storm.

On Oct. 14, NCDOT said more than 600 roads have been reopened. Portions of I-40 are among those 600 roads.

“The damage to our roads and bridges is like nothing we’ve ever seen after any storm, and this will be a long-term recovery operation,” state transportation secretary Joey Hopkins said. “Non-essential traffic continues to hinder our efforts to reopen roads. We’re working as hard as we can, but we need most of these travelers to use alternate routes outside of the impacted areas to get through and around western North Carolina.”

Contractors wanting to assist NCDOT with storm recovery efforts are reminded of the prequalification process that can be completed at an upcoming meeting in Fayetteville on Oct. 24.

Travel in Tennessee

The section of I-40 closed in the Volunteer State is moving closer toward reopening, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

In addition, Tennessee officials expect the Nolichucky River bridges in Green and Washington counties to be replaced and reopened this summer.

“This has been a challenging time for many, with entire communities cut off from essential resources,” deputy governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said. “We are working diligently to keep them connected and are thankful for the authority to utilize this alternative method to accelerate recovery efforts. TDOT is committed to helping citizens return to normalcy as quickly as possible following the devastation caused by the hurricane.”

Florida flooding

State transportation officials say flooding issues continue to impact interstate ramps and state roads in Central Florida.

Major bridges including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Howard Frankland Bridge and Gandy Bridge have reopened to traffic in both directions.

Tolls remain suspended within the Tampa and Orlando metropolitan areas.

On Oct. 14, Florida officials announced $9.5 million for recovery and damage repair to SeaPort Manatee.

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, more than 189,000 customers in Florida were still without power. LL

