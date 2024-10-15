Roads beginning to reopen in states hit by hurricanes

The recovery process will be a long one, but some roads are starting to reopen to traffic in states affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In late September, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the closure of hundreds of roads, including Interstate 40, due to damage from Hurricane Helene – a category 4 storm.

On Oct. 14, NCDOT said more than 600 roads have been reopened. Portions of I-40 are among those 600 roads.

“The damage to our roads and bridges is like nothing we’ve ever seen after any storm, and this will be a long-term recovery operation,” state transportation secretary Joey Hopkins said. “Non-essential traffic continues to hinder our efforts to reopen roads. We’re working as hard as we can, but we need most of these travelers to use alternate routes outside of the impacted areas to get through and around western North Carolina.”

NCDOT has reopened 600+ NC roads and is making progress to help restore Western NC. But the road to recovery will be lengthy. https://t.co/LZjP5M6Kul pic.twitter.com/TXtxVgYSKr — NCDOT (@NCDOT) October 14, 2024

Contractors wanting to assist NCDOT with storm recovery efforts are reminded of the prequalification process that can be completed at an upcoming meeting in Fayetteville on Oct. 24.

Question: Can my small contracting business help the NCDOT out with storm recovery?

Answer: Yes, if…. …You get prequalified. Attend our prequalification session Oct. 24 in Fayetteville to learn how to get on the short list for emergency response and other work. pic.twitter.com/iR7l1WT3h1 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) October 13, 2024

Travel in Tennessee

The section of I-40 closed in the Volunteer State is moving closer toward reopening, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

We are getting closer to reopening part of I-40 for **LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY.** Remember, I-40 in NC remains closed, so this will not impact the current detours for thru traffic/commercial vehicles. #easttn #I40 #helenerecovery #mytdot pic.twitter.com/GheCbOAZ0C — myTDOT (@myTDOT) October 14, 2024

In addition, Tennessee officials expect the Nolichucky River bridges in Green and Washington counties to be replaced and reopened this summer.

“This has been a challenging time for many, with entire communities cut off from essential resources,” deputy governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said. “We are working diligently to keep them connected and are thankful for the authority to utilize this alternative method to accelerate recovery efforts. TDOT is committed to helping citizens return to normalcy as quickly as possible following the devastation caused by the hurricane.”

BIG BRIDGE NEWS! Two major bridges in East TN washed away during Helene should be replaced and open this coming summer! Today, TDOT announced an expedited contract to rebuild the Nolichucky River bridges along SR-107 in Greene County and SR-81 in Washington County. The targeted… pic.twitter.com/aCsTHd8Dq3 — myTDOT (@myTDOT) October 11, 2024

Florida flooding

State transportation officials say flooding issues continue to impact interstate ramps and state roads in Central Florida.

Traffic Alert: Flooding continues to be a problem on some ramps onto and off interstates and state roads in Central Florida – and ramp closures may change throughout the day. Please check https://t.co/3R1cqvpsUT or the FL511 app for the latest updates. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/00pmwLFoOq — FDOT District 5 (@MyFDOT_CFL) October 14, 2024

Major bridges including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Howard Frankland Bridge and Gandy Bridge have reopened to traffic in both directions.

Tolls remain suspended within the Tampa and Orlando metropolitan areas.

On Oct. 14, Florida officials announced $9.5 million for recovery and damage repair to SeaPort Manatee.

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, more than 189,000 customers in Florida were still without power. LL

