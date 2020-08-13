RoadLog ELD customers running out of time to switch service

The time for customers of RoadLog electronic logging devices to find a new service and download necessary records is almost up.

Continental Automotive Systems announced in April that it was discontinuing its RoadLog line of ELDs. The company quit selling the devices on May 1 and said it would continue to provide service and technical support to existing customers through Aug. 14.

The company worked with KeepTruckin to provide an offer to RoadLog customers to make a transition to a new ELD provider. According to a representative of KeepTruckin, 90% of RoadLog’s ELD customers made the switch as of July 31. RoadLog reportedly had more than 15,000 subscribers.

More information about the company’s decision can be found here.

Most truckers need an ELD to remain compliant. In addition, OOIDA reminds truck drivers about the importance of downloading the information off an ELD to keep for your records.

Maintaining records

“You’ve got to maintain your records,” said Tom Crowley, of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. “Different entities want to audit you as a driver, and, as a motor carrier, and you’ve got to be able to provide your documentation. You’ll need to pull that information before they go out, because you’ll need it years down the road.”

Crowley told Land Line Now that having the documentation is necessary for a variety of reasons.

“For a DOT audit on hours of service, you must be able to provide the last six months upon request,” Crowley said. “They might want to do an audit based on your CSA scores. Maybe you have a couple of roadside violations, and it triggers an audit. You’ve got to be able to provide those logs. If you can’t provide them, your audit is going to go bad. You’re not going to be happy with the outcome.”

The logs also can be useful as supporting documentation for the International Fuel Tax Agreement, the International Registration Plan, and for your tax records.

“You may be keeping your IFTA on paper,” Crowley said. “You still need the logs to prove where you were as supporting documentation. You will want to keep that info for four years, because IFTA can go back four years on an audit.”

Similarly, the International Registration Plan can go back five years on an audit. The logs also come in handy for those who are declaring per diem on their taxes.

Crowley advised truckers to keep their records organized and to download their logs regularly. He said he expected more ELD providers to discontinue service, so truckers shouldn’t wait to get those records.

“Don’t think it’s just all there and safe,” he said.