Road rumors: Did Nebraska, Werner open the door to Kenyan truck drivers?

There’s been some chatter about the state of Nebraska – and possibly Omaha-based Werner Enterprises – striking a deal with Kenya to bring in foreign truck drivers from the African country. What’s really going on?

Recently, truck drivers on social media expressed concerns over Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline K. Njogu. This led to responses from Werner, its CEO and the governor.

Several U.S. drivers claimed the agreement was to bring in Kenyan truck drivers. Werner was quickly thrown into the mix after it was discovered that the megacarrier met with Kenyan officials last year.

Although Nebraska did in fact sign an MOU with Kenya, Werner had nothing to do with it. Werner is not the only one distancing itself from the agreement. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is also claiming Evnen is solely responsible for it. What’s happening?

Werner meets with Kenyan officials

The controversy goes back to at least May 2024, when Werner sat down with Njogu.

In a headline titled “Kenyan PS Njogu seeks employment partnerships for Kenyan truck drivers with Werner Enterprises in Nebraska, US,” The Kenyan Diaspora Media reported that “discussions centered on exploring avenues to engage Kenyan truck drivers.”

The Kenyan government pitched its “youthful population, known for their talent, skills and work ethic,” as valuable to Werner. It even invited Werner to Kenya for potential training of recruits.

Werner confirmed the meeting but said nothing came of it.

“The conversation at Werner covered a variety of topics; however, there were no commitments made or discussions regarding a program or Werner sponsoring visas,” Werner said in a statement. “The group visited multiple companies across various industries in Nebraska and held discussions, but there were no takeaways, follow-up discussions or meetings involving Werner since that time.”

The Kenyan Diaspora Media referred to a truck driver shortage and quoted Evnen suggesting as much.

“There are tens of thousands of truck driving jobs that are open at any given time,” the article quotes Evnen as saying.

In an email to Land Line, Evnen’s public information officer, Rani Taborek-Potter, said Evnen was not part of the meeting.

“Secretary Evnen did not participate in the meeting between the Kenyan Delegation and Werner Enterprises, nor did any representative from his office,” Taborek-Potter said. “The meeting between the Kenyan delegation and Werner was not arranged by the secretary of state or anyone else from the secretary of state’s office.”

Nebraska’s MOU with Kenya targeting truck drivers?

Last year’s meeting with Werner went mostly unnoticed until a recent agreement between Kenya and Nebraska made it relevant.

This week, two Kenyan publications reported on the deal, which spread on social media. Kenya Insights stated the MOU “specifically targets licensed commercial drivers amid a significant shortage of truck drivers across America.” Evnen seemed to confirm this.

“We began with labor mobility with commercial driver’s license; these are skilled truck driving positions,” Evnen is quoted as saying. “We have a need for that in the United States, we have the need for that in Nebraska and we have training available in Nebraska.”

According to Kenya Insights, the MOU “will open the doors for Kenyan truck drivers to work legally in the United States.” The Daily Nation reported Njogu saying the agreement paves the way for truck drivers who want to work in and move to Nebraska.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said “truckers are outraged” by the agreement. OOIDA President Todd Spencer noted the MOU “is nothing more than an attempt to import cheap labor based on the absurd claim of a ‘driver shortage.’”

“For decades, large carriers have told politicians there aren’t enough drivers, when the real problem is poor pay and working conditions that push people out of the industry,” Spencer said. “OOIDA will strongly oppose any effort to import labor while thousands of qualified, safe American drivers are ready to work if they are treated and compensated fairly.”

‘Nothing about truck drivers’

While Kenyan media has claimed the MOU targets truck drivers, Evnen’s office disagreed.

“The memorandum of understanding with Kenya is stated in general terms and says nothing about truck drivers,” Taborek-Potter said. “The MOU requires full compliance with all Nebraska and federal laws, and that includes the president’s executive order on CDL driver requirements and U.S. immigration law.”

According to a news release from the secretary of state, the primary focus of the week-long trade mission was to promote Nebraska corn growers, irrigation technology companies and producers of ethanol and dried distillers grains. There was no mention of truck drivers.

Kenya’s State Department of Diaspora Affairs’ statement was more ambiguous.

“A central pillar of the agreement is to facilitate the placement of skilled Kenyan talent in critical sectors within Nebraska that are experiencing workforce shortages,” the department said.

Land Line obtained a copy of the MOU. The agreement calls for “high-quality apprenticeship programs.” That includes “promoting lawful temporary migration for reasons of vocational education and training and for the purpose of gainful employment including exploring possibilities for seasonal work.”

The MOU also has Nebraska and Kenya “promoting capacity building to address various issues regarding … agricultural inputs, value-added products and trade.” The two governments will also promote “joint investment ventures between private entrepreneurs.”

No specific industry or occupation, including trucking, is mentioned in the MOU. However, truck drivers could be subject to the agreement.

Evnen’s office did not answer questions regarding Kenyan media’s claims of targeting truck drivers during the meetings. His office did not respond to requests to confirm his quote about the deal beginning with “labor mobility with commercial driver’s license.”

Werner and governor distance themselves

Both Werner and Pillen deny involvement with the meeting and the MOU.

“Whatever agreement the Secretary of State may have made during his recent visit does not include Werner Enterprises,” Werner said.

The trucking company immediately took to social media to distance itself from the MOU.

Werner Enterprises wishes to clarify that we are not involved in any agreements or discussions regarding the recruitment of Kenyan truck drivers to the United States. Any claims suggesting otherwise are just false. — Werner Enterprises (@One_Werner) September 9, 2025

Werner CEO Derek Leathers also addressed concerns on social media.

“We did not, do not and will not work to bring drivers in from foreign countries on visas or otherwise,” Leathers said.

Leathers acknowledged that there are more CDL holders than job openings. However, he stopped short of denying a driver shortage. Instead, he said many of those CDL holders are “unemployable due to driving record.” Leathers then doubled down on Werner having no part in the agreement.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, Pillen issued a statement asserting that “the MOU is exclusively between Secretary Evnen and the Kenyan government.” He emphasized that the secretary of state operates independently and is not accountable to him. The secretary also has no control over any code agency, including the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“The MOU is nonbinding, was not coordinated in advance by the secretary of state with either the governor or any other state agency and does not represent the policy of the government of the State of Nebraska,” Pillen’s office said in a statement. “To be clear, the secretary of state has no authority over driver licensure and is not part of the consultative process for policy development in that area.”

DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said Nebraska “will continue to diligently ensure only individuals with lawful status in the United States receive Nebraska driver licenses of any type.”

Evnen has been in hot water over his trade missions. Last year, the state launched an audit looking into the missions, particularly a February 2024 trip to Kenya. There were concerns over state funds being used for the Nebraska Secretary of State Foundation, which is a private nonprofit founded by Evnen shortly after he began organizing international trade missions.

The verdict

Is Nebraska bringing in truck drivers from Kenya?

The signed MOU does not mention truck drivers. However, if reports from Kenyan media are true, they could be part of the agreement. Discussions between the two governments suggest this may be the intent behind the MOU.

As for Werner, the carrier appears to have had nothing to do with the MOU. Additionally, there’s no evidence it has recruited drivers from abroad.

In theory, Nebraska could at the very least entertain the idea of bringing in truck drivers from Kenya. As of now, that has not happened. Not only does Werner not appear to be on board, but the governor also seems to be skeptical. LL