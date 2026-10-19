Road Rumor: Trucker helps rescue 2-year-old during Amber Alert

Road rumors have been a part of trucking for decades, but the advent of social media has made those rumors spread faster and wider than ever before.

This past year, we’ve seen rumors of speed limits on trucks in certain states and another about a federal crackdown on flip-flops – both of which were entirely false. So, what sets a current rumor making the rounds on social media apart from those others? This one is actually true.

The story is pretty incredible. A trucker, after hearing an Amber Alert about a missing 2-year-old, spotted the suspect’s car driving on the Interstate and reported it to police. While the driver was waiting for law enforcement, he enlisted the help of other truckers to pin the suspect’s car in and slow it down for law enforcement to make the stop. The suspect was arrested, and the 2-year-old was recovered safely.

While the facts of the story making the rounds are mostly accurate, there is one glaring omission: the incident happened over a dozen years ago.

On Jan. 9, 2013, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Cael Whitehead. The boy had been taken by his father, Austin Whitehead, around 9 a.m. The pair were reportedly traveling in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am.

Later that day, around 3 p.m., officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were dispatched to Interstate 24, where the suspect’s vehicle was reportedly spotted. When troopers arrived, they saw that a “pair of truckers were attempting to slow down the vehicle.” Troopers stopped the vehicle, and the young boy was recovered unharmed.

The trucker who spotted the suspect’s vehicle, Jim Lowe, gave an account of the incident, saying that he was in the right place at the right time.

“What his intentions were were wrong,” Lowe said. “He needed to be stopped; I was just glad I was there to stop him.”

In the following years, the legend grew, with truckers hailing Lowe as a hero. In fact, there’s even a song about him, which in my estimation is the sincerest form of appreciation and cemented Lowe’s place in trucking lore.

Regardless of when the incident occurred, Lowe is a shining example of how an ordinary person can make a difference by being in the right place and making the right call.

And we hope that more than 12 years later, Cael is your average teenage boy, doing teenage boy things, living his best life because of Lowe’s actions. LL