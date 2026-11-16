Many truck drivers retired their CB radios years ago, around the time smartphones, apps and in-cab messaging took over. One trucker says his was still hanging on until it took Microsoft down with it.

On Nov. 12, a global outage shut down Microsoft products widely used in the business world like Outlook and Teams. Millions of people were affected, causing some to freak out on social media.

Speculation over what caused the outage spread like wildfire. One truck driver thinks he knows what happened: crossing the CB and ELD wires.

In a video that has gone viral, Larry Cothran explains that his CB radio started to go out while talking with his dispatcher. The solution? Tap the wire from the CB to the ELD wire. That’s when everything went wrong.

“Next thing I know, I couldn’t get in touch with dispatch again, because the computers had went down or whatever,” Cothran said in the video. “It was one of them things where you never would have known had this went on … At least we know now not to do this again.”

If by that point, you couldn’t tell this was satire (Cothran’s Instagram page has him listed as a comedian), the next claim would have every truck driver calling foul.

Cothran goes on to say that the Microsoft outage led to a glitch on the load boards that was very favorable to truck drivers.

“Every load that was on there was $7.50 a mile,” Cothran said. “I even took a load coming out of Oklahoma last week. I had took a load, $10 a mile going all the way to Atlanta.”

A CB and ELD causing a global Microsoft outage is way more believable than every load going for $7.50/mile.

The video footage Cothran used isn’t even related to last week’s Microsoft outage. Rather, it’s from Inside Edition’s coverage of the CrowdStrike glitch in 2024. Similar videos are making the rounds.

If this were to really happen, the headline wouldn’t be about the CB radio. It would be about how for just one day truck drivers actually made some real money. LL