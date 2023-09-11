Road rage is worst in these states

A new study reveals where road rage is the worst in the nation.

According to a Forbes Advisor survey, Arizona is the state with the worst road rage. The top 10 are:

Arizona Rhode Island West Virginia Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Connecticut Illinois Texas Ohio

Arizona ranked second-worst for the percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road (22.5%). The Grand Canyon state tied with Oklahoma for having the third-highest percentage of drivers who have been tailgated (70.5%). Nearly a third of Arizona drivers reported that another driver has exited a vehicle to yell at or fight with them, the fifth-highest amount in the nation.

On the other side of the spectrum, the states with the least amount of road rage are:

Delaware Idaho South Dakota Louisiana Wyoming New Hampshire Washington Iowa Indiana New Mexico

What exactly is causing road rage across the nation?

According to the survey, the most cited reason is heavy traffic (39.35%). Other factors include already feeling stressed (38.06%), running late (33.89%), already feeling angry (32.49%) and feeling tired (26.86%).

Survey respondents reported experiencing road rage most frequently on city streets (29.18%). Other locations for confrontational driving include freeways/highways (26.59%), parking lots (14.9%), intersections (12.36%) and rural roads (7%).

Rhode Island has the largest percentage of drivers who have been yelled at, insulted or threatened (96.5%), with Kansas having the smallest percentage (32.5%).

Illinois scored the highest percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road (23.5%), whereas Wyoming had the lowest percentage (1.5%).

According to the report, violent road-rage incidents are becoming more frequent across the nation. Last year, more than 400 people were injured in road-rage shootings. That is a 135% increase from 2018.

To view the full survey report, click here. LL