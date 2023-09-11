Road rage is worst in these states
September 11, 2023
•Tyson Fisher
|
A new study reveals where road rage is the worst in the nation.
According to a Forbes Advisor survey, Arizona is the state with the worst road rage. The top 10 are:
- Arizona
- Rhode Island
- West Virginia
- Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Illinois
- Texas
- Ohio
Arizona ranked second-worst for the percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road (22.5%). The Grand Canyon state tied with Oklahoma for having the third-highest percentage of drivers who have been tailgated (70.5%). Nearly a third of Arizona drivers reported that another driver has exited a vehicle to yell at or fight with them, the fifth-highest amount in the nation.
On the other side of the spectrum, the states with the least amount of road rage are:
- Delaware
- Idaho
- South Dakota
- Louisiana
- Wyoming
- New Hampshire
- Washington
- Iowa
- Indiana
- New Mexico
What exactly is causing road rage across the nation?
According to the survey, the most cited reason is heavy traffic (39.35%). Other factors include already feeling stressed (38.06%), running late (33.89%), already feeling angry (32.49%) and feeling tired (26.86%).
Survey respondents reported experiencing road rage most frequently on city streets (29.18%). Other locations for confrontational driving include freeways/highways (26.59%), parking lots (14.9%), intersections (12.36%) and rural roads (7%).
Rhode Island has the largest percentage of drivers who have been yelled at, insulted or threatened (96.5%), with Kansas having the smallest percentage (32.5%).
Illinois scored the highest percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road (23.5%), whereas Wyoming had the lowest percentage (1.5%).
According to the report, violent road-rage incidents are becoming more frequent across the nation. Last year, more than 400 people were injured in road-rage shootings. That is a 135% increase from 2018.
To view the full survey report, click here. LL