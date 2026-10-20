Road rage could cost drivers more than a ticket

Road rage is more than a bad day behind the wheel. One angry move can put other drivers in danger.

State lawmakers are noticing, and more are looking for ways to crack down on aggressive driving.

According to Consumer Affairs, Arkansas ranks as the state where drivers are most likely to be involved in a road rage incident. New Mexico and Louisiana round out the top three.

Maine ranks lowest for road rage risk. California and Utah also rank near the bottom.

Road rage can go beyond shouting or flashing a middle finger. Tailgating, cutting off another driver or using a vehicle to threaten someone can turn a tense moment into a dangerous one. States are taking different approaches to deciding when aggressive driving should bring tougher penalties.

Only a handful of states have specific road rage laws. Florida adopted one in 2013. Utah followed in 2024.

Rhode Island joined the list this summer. Colorado also passed a law aimed at dangerous driving behavior. New Jersey could be next.

Rhode Island adds tougher penalties for road rage

Rhode Island ranks 16th in the nation for road rage.

This summer, Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill that adds tougher penalties for road rage tied to certain vehicle offenses.

The new law allows courts to add a separate road rage penalty when someone is convicted of certain traffic-related crimes.

“This bill stiffens penalties to make our roads safer by reminding drivers of the serious consequences of road rage and encouraging safer driving behavior,” said Sen. David Tikoian, D-Smithfield.

The law defines road rage as intentional aggressive, harassing, threatening, intimidating or dangerous behavior. The behavior must be directed at another person in a vehicle. It can involve a driver or passenger.

The added penalties depend on the crime.

For a misdemeanor tied to road rage, a person could face an extra fine of up to $1,000. A judge could also suspend the person’s license for up to one year.

The penalties are tougher for felony offenses involving road rage. A convicted person could face an extra two to 15 years in prison. A fine of at least $1,000 and a license suspension of up to five years are also possible. A license could also be revoked for up to two years.

The added penalties depend on the crime and whether road rage is proven in court. The law does not mean every angry exchange between drivers will lead to prison time. It gives courts a way to add punishment when a qualifying offense involves road rage.

The law does not create a new crime. Instead, it adds punishment when an existing offense involves road rage. Any extra prison time must be served after the sentence for the original crime.

Colorado targets risky passing and speeding

Colorado ranks fourth worst for road rage.

A new law targets dangerous driving habits that can put other road users at risk. Those include illegal passing and excessive speeding.

“My district in the mountains faces some of the highest rates of fatal crashes, many of which are caused by crossing double yellow lines and speeding,” said Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco. “This legislation would keep our roads safer by highlighting and stopping these dangerous patterns of behavior.”

The law doesn’t specifically address road rage. It does increase penalties for illegally passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. It also clarifies that these zones can be marked with a solid yellow line or other pavement markings.

The Colorado Department of Transportation must give priority to adding signs on roads where crashes linked to illegal passing happen more often.

The law also raises the points drivers can receive for repeated speeding violations over one-, two- or five-year periods. It covers drivers who go at least 20 mph over a reasonable and safe speed or exceed a 75-mph speed limit.

Drivers caught going 100 mph or faster will receive four additional points.

Drivers with repeated speeding violations must also receive a summons and complaint when they are cited, rather than a penalty assessment notice.

The law is already in effect.

For drivers, the changes focus on behavior that can quickly turn deadly. Crossing a double yellow line to pass or driving far above the speed limit leaves less room to react when something goes wrong.

The new penalties give Colorado another way to address those risks.

New Jersey bill would crack down on aggressive driving

New Jersey ranks fifth worst for road rage.

A Senate bill would create a new offense for “engaging in a pattern of aggressive driving” or “aggressive driving.” It would target drivers who repeatedly put others at risk through dangerous moves.

Under the proposal, aggressive driving would include two or more different aggressive acts at the same time or one after another. It would also include three or more repeated acts of the same type. The acts would have to happen within a five-mile stretch and near other vehicles.

The bill lists several behaviors that could count as aggressive driving. These include speeding 25 mph or more over the limit, tailgating, sudden or unsafe lane changes, passing unsafely off the road, failing to yield and running traffic signals.

Using threats, gestures or flashing headlights to intimidate other drivers could also count.

The proposed penalties would increase for repeat offenses.

For a first offense, a driver could lose their license for 15 to 30 days. They could also be required to attend an aggressive driving or anger management class.

A second offense within 24 months could bring a 60- to 90-day license suspension and a fine of $1,000 to $3,000. The same penalties could apply to an offense that causes serious injury or death.

The bill would also bar plea bargaining for the new offense.

S994 is in the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee.

If it advances, lawmakers will still have to decide whether the proposed definition and penalties are the right way to address aggressive driving. For drivers, the key question is where the line falls between reckless behavior and an ordinary driving mistake. LL

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