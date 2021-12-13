Road funding increase pursued in Wyoming

December 13, 2021

Keith Goble

|

In the lead-up to the start of the 2022 regular session in Wyoming, multiple bills filed for consideration would help the state address an estimated $354 million shortfall for road funding.

The pursuit of funds is aided by the recently passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive $113 million from the feds.

Despite the shot in the arm, the agency reports a $241 million funding gap will remain.

Touted as a part of the road funding solution

One method being pursued to help address funding concerns is the state’s 6% severance tax. The tax is imposed on the extraction of nonrenewable natural resources that include crude oil and natural gas.

Severance tax revenue is deposited into the state’s Permanent Mineral Trust Fund.

The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted 8-3 to advance a bill to route a portion of the tax revenue to roads.

Sponsored by Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, the legislation calls for diverting 1%, or about $87 million annually, of the state’s severance taxes from the trust fund to roads and schools.

Obermueller said the state’s future depends on taking steps like he is calling for.

“This bill is a ‘first-things-first’ bill, in my view … Without first-class roads and infrastructure, we have no future for anything else,” Obermueller testified. “This bill is an important part in the effort to maintain and build a modern rural state.”

The Wyoming Department of Transportation would receive 70% of the funds, or about $61 million yearly. The remaining 30%, or about $26 million per year, would be routed to community colleges.

Transportation dollars would be used for projects included among WYDOT’s spending priorities.

Related option

The interim transportation committee also recently voted to advance consideration of a 15-cent fuel tax increase.

Committee members voted 9-2 to advance a bill to raise the 24-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and diesel by 15 cents to 39 cents. The increase would occur in five-cent increments over three years.

The first nickel increase would occur in July 2022. Additional increases would take effect in July 2023 and July 2024, when the tax rate would reach 39 cents.

The tax increase also would apply to alternative fuel vehicles.

Each penny increase is estimated to raise $4.2 million per year. Once fully implemented, the increase is estimated to raise $63 million annually.

Funding would be applied for highway construction, repair and maintenance. Revenue could not be used for WYDOT operating or administrative expenses.

The bills can be considered during the regular session that begins Feb. 14. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Wyoming.

TravelCenters

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

CARB – California Air Resources Board

News

Smog inspections ordered twice a year for California big trucks

New California regs require twice-a-year smog inspections for big trucks. With onboard diagnostics, though, they won’t have to stop for it.

By Land Line Staff | December 13

FEMA

News

Truckers without FEMA loads should avoid areas ravaged by tornadoes

Although truckers are eager to help, only those with FEMA loads should enter areas impacted by the historic tornado that struck Kentucky.

By Tyson Fisher | December 13

Yellow, formerly YRC

News

Still several unanswered questions regarding Yellow Corp.’s $700M loan

Congress is still waiting on documents explaining why Yellow Corp. received a massive national defense loan from the coronavirus relief bill.

By Tyson Fisher | December 13

Trucks at a truck stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike

News

Truck parking bill picks up two more cosponsors

HR2187, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, is picking up more cosponsors, but still needs a shove from stakeholders.

By Tyson Fisher | December 10