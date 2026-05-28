Road closed: Highways shutting down during bridge work

Routing through Kanas or Kentucky? Be ready for some detours starting next week.

Ongoing bridge replacement projects in those states will require full closures of portions of Interstate 70 in Topeka and Interstate 65 in Louisville.

Real-time traffic information is available on this Land Line resources page.

The five-mile stretch of I-65 between the Watterson Expressway and Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville is scheduled to close on June 1. It will reopen to two lanes of traffic in each direction on Aug. 1.

More than 125,000 drivers travel this corridor daily, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“This is a needed safety measure that has been a long time coming,” said KYTC Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “These bridges have been maintained regularly, but they are at the end of their service life, and it’s time for new ones to be built to ensure these key connections are safe and sound for generations to come. This closure allows crews to work safely and faster with less long-term disruption to the traveling public.”

🚧A section of I-65 will close this summer in Louisville between the Watterson Expressway (I-264) and downtown Louisville (Jefferson Street) for two months. 🚧 Visit to https://t.co/ICNaPTmEHX for the latest news and to sign up for project updates. pic.twitter.com/ex5LOQe5wP — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) May 26, 2026

A detour map is available online.

During the closure, drivers will still have access to locations including downtown hospitals, the Kentucky Exposition Center and Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Traffic restrictions are expected to continue through late 2027, Kentucky transportation officials said.

Kansas bridge project

I-70 between Topeka Boulevard and 8th Avenue is set to close on June 8 and is not expected to reopen until December, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Additional short-term closures on local roads are also planned.

During the project to remove existing bridges, traffic will be detoured to Interstate 470. Portions of Kansas Avenue and Topeka Boulevard will remain open.

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct was constructed in the late 1950s. Since then, the bridge has deteriorated, traffic volumes have increased, highway design criteria have changed, and the surrounding region has undergone development, KDOT said.

Construction on the $239 million I-70 project in Topeka is scheduled to be completed in late 2027.

Read more Land Line coverage of news by state.