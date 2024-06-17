Right-to-repair bill adds co-sponsors

June 17, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

A bill in the House that aims to provide vehicle owners the right to repair is receiving bipartisan support.

The Right to Equitable Professional Auto Industry Repair Act, or HR906, would require manufacturers to provide important diagnostic data. Specifically, the REPAIR Act would make motor vehicle manufacturers provide vehicle owners with direct, real-time, in-vehicle data generated by the operation of the vehicle.

Outside of recall and warranty repairs, a manufacturer would not be able to mandate the use of a particular brand or manufacturer of parts, tools or equipment.

Last week, Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Bill Foster, D-Ill., became co-sponsors of the bill. The REPAIR Act now has 54 co-sponsors, with 27 Republicans and 27 Democrats pledging support.

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., introduced the REPAIR Act in 2023. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, was one of the original co-sponsors.

“By prohibiting vehicle owners from accessing and sharing data they generate, manufacturers stop consumers from accessing third-party repair shops,” Davidson said in a news release. “American vehicle owners have a right to control their data, and a right to access third-party repair shops, tools and parts.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, is supportive of the REPAIR Act.

“This legislation would ensure that truckers and carriers have access to information about their vehicles to help them to diagnose and repair problems,” OOIDA wrote on its Fighting For Truckers website. “This legislation would also help to promote access to independent repair shops. OOIDA has been actively supporting this legislation and opposing efforts that would exclude heavy-duty trucks from the bill.”

The Specialty Equipment Market Association also supports the bill.

“The bill provides independent repair shops and aftermarket businesses that produce OEM (original equipment manufacturer) comparable parts the right to access critical information, tools and equipment needed to maintain and repair at a fair and reasonable cost,” SEMA wrote.

The National Automobile Dealers Association opposes the REPAIR Act, saying it raises privacy and cybersecurity concerns.

Truckers who would like to reach out to their lawmaker about the REPAIR Act can do so by going to FightingForTruckers.com. LL

Related News

FMCSA

Federal

FMCSA renews exemption for U.S. Custom Harvesters

FMCSA has renewed an exemption request for U.S. Custom Harvesters’ under-21 intrastate drivers. The exemption runs through Oct. 3, 2025.

By Mark Schremmer | June 17

Deadline

Federal

Important renewal deadline for certain carriers drawing near

The deadline to renew your Standard Carrier Alpha Code is approaching. Find out who needs the codes and how to renew.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 14

UCR

Federal

UCR fees to increase in 2025

FMCSA announced the UCR fees in a final rule that is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, June 17.

By Mark Schremmer | June 14

Truck Leasing Task Force

Federal

Truck Leasing Task Force uniting against predatory lease-purchases

Two members of the Truck Leasing Task Force who previously defended the lease-purchase model have had a change of heart.

By Mark Schremmer | June 13

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.