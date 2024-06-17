Right-to-repair bill adds co-sponsors

A bill in the House that aims to provide vehicle owners the right to repair is receiving bipartisan support.

The Right to Equitable Professional Auto Industry Repair Act, or HR906, would require manufacturers to provide important diagnostic data. Specifically, the REPAIR Act would make motor vehicle manufacturers provide vehicle owners with direct, real-time, in-vehicle data generated by the operation of the vehicle.

Outside of recall and warranty repairs, a manufacturer would not be able to mandate the use of a particular brand or manufacturer of parts, tools or equipment.

Last week, Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Bill Foster, D-Ill., became co-sponsors of the bill. The REPAIR Act now has 54 co-sponsors, with 27 Republicans and 27 Democrats pledging support.

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., introduced the REPAIR Act in 2023. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, was one of the original co-sponsors.

“By prohibiting vehicle owners from accessing and sharing data they generate, manufacturers stop consumers from accessing third-party repair shops,” Davidson said in a news release. “American vehicle owners have a right to control their data, and a right to access third-party repair shops, tools and parts.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, is supportive of the REPAIR Act.

“This legislation would ensure that truckers and carriers have access to information about their vehicles to help them to diagnose and repair problems,” OOIDA wrote on its Fighting For Truckers website. “This legislation would also help to promote access to independent repair shops. OOIDA has been actively supporting this legislation and opposing efforts that would exclude heavy-duty trucks from the bill.”

The Specialty Equipment Market Association also supports the bill.

“The bill provides independent repair shops and aftermarket businesses that produce OEM (original equipment manufacturer) comparable parts the right to access critical information, tools and equipment needed to maintain and repair at a fair and reasonable cost,” SEMA wrote.

The National Automobile Dealers Association opposes the REPAIR Act, saying it raises privacy and cybersecurity concerns.

Truckers who would like to reach out to their lawmaker about the REPAIR Act can do so by going to FightingForTruckers.com. LL