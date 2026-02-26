Revoked ELD placed back on FMCSA’s approved list

Less than a week before a deadline for truckers to replace a revoked electronic logging device, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has reinstated the ELD.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, the FMCSA announced that Forward Thinking Systems – Field Warrior ELD (BYOD) (Model number: FW-BYOD ELD Identifier: FTSFW1) had been added back to the agency’s approved list of devices.

In December 2025, the ELD was placed on the FMCSA’s revoked list for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, which establishes functional specifications for all electronic logging devices. At that time, carriers using the device were given until March 1 to replace the unit with a compliant ELD from the approved list.

Despite the revocation, the agency allows manufacturers to have their devices added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.” While the agency did not disclose the exact reason the device was placed on the revoked list, it appears the manufacturer has satisfied the FMCSA’s requirements to be returned to the approved list.

While this is not typical, it has happened before. In January, two devices were placed on the revoked list, only to be reinstated several days later. Prior to the three ELDs to be reinstated this year, the last device reinstated was in May 2024, when the agency added Blue Star ELD to the approved list a day after it was revoked.

Over the past year, the agency has emphasized removing non-compliant electronic logging devices from the approved list.

In total, the agency placed 38 devices on the revoked list in 2025. So far this year, FMCSA has pulled 13 ELDs from the approved list, with three of those devices later reinstated.

“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service — plain and simple,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a statement. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”

In addition to revoking non-compliant devices, the agency has also recently announced a “complete overhaul” of the ELD vetting process.

Since Congress mandated the devices in 2017, FMCSA has allowed manufacturers to self-certify their ELDs. However, the agency said the self-certification process has made it easy for companies to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked.

Little is known about how the new vetting process will work, and the agency has yet to indicate whether the self-certification process will be eliminated entirely. Despite that, the agency said its new vetting process will give truck drivers and motor carriers more confidence that the devices they purchase are “accurate, reliable and compliant.” LL