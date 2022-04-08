Review of FMCSA survey on Mexico carriers to be conducted

April 8, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General is conducting a review of FMCSA grants of operating authorities to carriers for conducting operations beyond border commercial zones.

In August, the FMCSA submitted a report to Congress on all existing grants of operating authority to all Mexico-domiciled and Mexican-owned motor carriers with authority to operate across border commercial zones.

“Moving international cargo across the U.S. border is essential to our economy, including goods transported to and from Mexico via long-haul trucks,” the DOT’s Office of Inspector General wrote on April 6.

“The USMCA Statement of Administrative Actions directed our office to review the Department of Transportation’s actions to determine whether each motor carrier with any operating authority covered by FMCSA’s reporting requirement complies with applicable federal motor carrier safety laws and regulations and section 350 requirements.”

The review will attempt to determine whether FMCSA:

  • Met requirements in authorizing Mexico-domiciled and Mexican-owned or ‑controlled motor carriers to conduct long-haul trucking operations beyond border commercial zones.
  • Monitored those carriers to ensure they are operating safely. LL
TravelCenters

Related News

Young woman truck driver

Federal

FMCSA extends Women of Trucking board application deadline

Female truckers interested in applying for FMCSA’s new Women of Trucking Advisory Board have another week to do so.

By Land Line Staff | April 08

Pony.ai's sixth generation autonomous driving system

Federal

NHTSA investigating autonomous truck tech company following crash

Following a crash involving an autonomous vehicle, NHTSA is looking into whether Pony.ai was compliant with its crash reports.

By Tyson Fisher | April 07

FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson at MATS

Federal

Hutcheson receives FMCSA administrator nomination

President Joe Biden has pegged Robin Hutcheson to be the next permanent leader of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

By Mark Schremmer | April 07

Military veteran salutes U.S. flag. Photo by WavebreakMediaMicro

Federal

Task force aims to create ‘bridge between veterans and the trucking industry’

An Army veteran will chair a new task force to bring veterans into trucking. The White House touts 100 new apprenticeship programs.

By Ryan Witkowski | April 06