Return to sender. Trucking company owner charged with fraud

A former Florida trucking company owner is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Khayyam Arif Oglu Farajov,40, an Azerbaijani national, owned and operated Orlando-based Talishco LLC, a trucking and freight brokerage company.

In May 2022, Farajov enrolled his trucking company in the United States Postal Service’s Freight Auction program to transport bulk mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Between June 2022 and January 2023, Farajov bid on and was awarded hundreds of contracts to transport mail nationwide on behalf of the USPS.

However, court records indicate that Farajov failed to send the trucks necessary to do the work, but was able to manipulate the system to falsely mark these loads as delivered and received payment from USPS on these routes.

After receiving these payments, Farajov allegedly funneled the money through bank accounts of other companies he owned before consolidating the fraudulent proceeds to personal investment brokerage accounts. Farajov, who obtained more than $1 million from this scheme, invested those funds in the stock market for personal gain.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division traced these fraudulent proceeds and seized the contents of Farajov’s brokerage accounts.

Farajov has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection with this scheme. He agreed to forfeit the seized brokerage account and pay $993,979 in restitution to the USPS as part of a plea agreement.

In March 2026, the Middle District of Florida announced that Farajov was indicted on five counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering related to the USPS scheme.

A sentencing date has not been set as of Tuesday, Oct. 13. LL

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