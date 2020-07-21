Retail diesel fuel drops a half cent across the U.S.

The U.S. average diesel fuel price per gallon dropped a half cent from one week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, July 20.

Lower average prices were recorded for most regions. Only the West Coast minus California went up at all and there less than half a cent. Two regions, the Gulf Coast and West Coast including California, logged no change from one week ago.

In New England, the average price for a gallon of diesel dropped 2.4 cents.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 61.1 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.435, down a half cent.

East Coast – $2.52, down 1.1 cents.

New England – $2.626, down 2.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.699, down four-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.377, down 1 cent.

Midwest – $2.309, down two-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.198, no change

Rocky Mountain – $2.343, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast – $2.954, no change.

West Coast without California – $2.597, up three-tenths of a cent.

California – $3.248, down three-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail per gallon price of diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, July 20, went up less than half a cent from a week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The averages for two regions – New England and the Midwest – did not change from last Monday. The largest increase was on the West Coast, where the average price for a gallon of diesel went up 1.4 cents. The largest decrease was a half cent, in the Central Atlantic and Rock Mountain regions.

The U.S. average price is 63.1 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles reports.

Here are the average U.S. diesel fuel prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.32, up one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $2.475, no change.

New England – $2.609, down three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.652, down a half cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.358, up three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.252, no change.

Gulf Coast – $2.195, down one-tenth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.246, down a half cent.

West Coast – $2.715, up a 1.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.482, up two-fifths of a cent

California – $3.127, down one-tenth of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles diesel fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.434 for Monday, July 20.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.439 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.428 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.005 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s diesel fuel report is here.