Retail average diesel price across the U.S. ticks lower

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon varies little from one week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Aug. 24, down to $2.426 per gallon.

Regional diesel price swings were mostly less than a half cent, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.One year ago the average U.S. price was 55.7 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.426, down one-tenth of a cent.

East Coast – $2.506, down one-fifth of a cent.

New England – $2.62, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.683, down one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.363, down a one-fifth of a cent.

Midwest – $2.308, no change.

Gulf Coast – $2.174, down three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.369, up two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.96, up one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.59, up two-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.265, up one-tenth of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased 2 cents from a week before, according to a Monday, Aug. 24, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

According to ProMiles, the average diesel prices rose for all regions except the Central Atlantic and the Lower Atlantic. The average price for the Central Atlantic region increased 5.2 cents. In the Lower Atlantic, the average did not change from last week.

The U.S. average diesel price is 54.9 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.335, up 2 cents.

East Coast – $2.471, up 1.7 cents.

New England – $2.605, down 1.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.672, up 5.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.343, no change.

Midwest – $2.249, up three-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.212, up 4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.32, up one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $2.752, up a 1.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.47, up a half cent.

California – $3.19, up 2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.419 for Monday, Aug. 24.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.422 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.435 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.94 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

