Restroom access bill touted at House hearing

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, used a recent House subcommittee hearing as an opportunity to tout his bill that would aim to ensure restroom access for truck drivers.

In June, Nehls and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., introduced the bipartisan Trucker Bathroom Access Act. The goal of HR3869 is to make sure that truck drivers are allowed to use a restroom facility while they are waiting for freight to be loaded or unloaded.

The bill does not require businesses to construct new restrooms. Instead, it would only mandate that truck drivers be granted access if a business has a restroom available to their customers or employees.

At a Wednesday, Dec. 13 Highways and Transit subcommittee hearing, Nehls asked FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson for her support of the bill.

“We believe in dignified working conditions,” Hutcheson said.

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the Women in Trucking Association and the American Trucking Associations.

Since the start of the 2020 pandemic, there have been increased reports of truck drivers being denied restroom access.

“All the truckers running are running trying to find a way to relieve themselves and find a bathroom to go to,” Nehls said. “(The bill) just makes sense. We should provide access to bathrooms for these truckers.”

And during a time when the trucking industry is actively trying to recruit more female drivers, Nehls cited the lack of restroom access as another hurdle.

“It’s easier for fellas to just go behind the truck,” Nehls said. “But what’s a lady going to do? She’s got to have access to a bathroom.”

Houlahan also advocated for the bill on an episode of Land Line Now in July.

So far, the Trucker Bathroom Access Act has only one co-sponsor. At a hearing in May, Nehls called out lobbyists who were trying to kill the bill.

“I just want to put on the record to all the lobbyists and trade associations that are trying to sink this bill, ‘I really don’t care what you think on this issue,’” Nehls said. “Just imagine if Congress banned lobbyists from using restrooms as you wait outside these committee rooms or offices. Imagine if you were told – all you lobbyists – ‘Go outside and find a tree. Hell, go find a fire hydrant. Go outside and relieve yourself, because we’re not going to let you do it in here.’ How long do you think that would last? What do we want to do, treat our truckers like cats and dogs?” LL