Rest area updates include more truck parking

Drivers traveling to and through Ohio will find more truck parking, following the recent reopening of rest areas in Madison County.

There are now 46 truck parking spaces at the rest area along westbound Interstate 70 in South Vienna, Ohio, while the eastbound rest area offers 36 truck parking spaces, according to an interactive map on the Ohio Department of Transportation website.

“These rest areas are not only a safe place for travelers to recharge, but they are also a place to learn more about our great state,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Pam Boratyn. “We are providing cleaner, more accessible facilities with expanded truck parking, updated amenities, and features that highlight local attractions to inspire travelers to support local communities.”

In 2023, Ohio officials announced a plan to replace or upgrade more than 70 rest area facilities across the state.

And in 2025, the state revealed plans to add a minimum of 1,400 truck parking spaces.

“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, so do the number of trucks traveling on Ohio’s network of interstates and state routes,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “By expanding safe, accessible places for drivers to rest, we’re supporting the people who keep our economy moving and making it safer for everyone on our roads.”

As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, so do the number of trucks traveling on Ohio’s network of interstates and state routes. That’s why @ODOT_Statewide Director Pam Boratyn and I announced today a new plan to address the shortage of safe, accessible commercial-truck parking in… pic.twitter.com/wyy1K8SPaF — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 29, 2025

In February, $200 million in federal funding for truck parking was approved as part of a $1.2 trillion spending package.

“The $200 million is a great start and we have an opportunity to build on that success,” Bryce Mongeon, director of legislative affairs for the Association, said during a National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting in March. “We’re continuing to build support for the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act and we’ll continue to push for this funding.” LL

More Land Line coverage of Ohio news.