Rest area on I-66 in Virginia closed to truck parking

Truckers planning to use the Manassas rest area off of Interstate 66 will have to reroute. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced it will be closed for trucks for two weeks.

On Monday, July 6, the Manassas rest area closed for truck parking for two weeks, according to VDOT. Located on Interstate 66 westbound at mile marker 48, the closure affects only large vehicles.

According to a VDOT news release, trucks, trailers and other vehicles with more than two axles cannot park at the rest area during this time. However, the rest area will remain open to passenger and other two-axle vehicles only.

VDOT states that closing the rest area to truck parking is necessary for drainage work.

That work is related to the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project. The closure may last longer if inclement conditions delay the work.

There will be message boards on Interstate 66 giving truckers an advance notice of the closure. For upcoming lane closures, click here.

The Transform 66 project will convert northern Virginia’s Interstate 66 into a multimodal corridor that moves more people, provides reliable trips and offers new travel options, according to its website. The $3.7 billion project is public-private partnership between VDOT, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and I-66 Express Mobility Partners.

Project details include:

22.5 miles of new Express Lanes alongside three regular lanes on I-66 from I-495 to University Boulevard in Gainesville.

More reliable and faster trips on I-66 due to dynamically tolled express lanes available to solo drivers choosing to pay a toll and free to vehicles with three or more people.

New and improved bus service and transit routes.

New and expanded park and ride lots providing convenient access to the express lanes and more than 4,000 new park-and-ride spaces.

Interchange improvements to enhance safety and reduce congestion, including auxiliary lanes between interchanges, where needed.

11 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails.

Express lanes are to open in December 2022.