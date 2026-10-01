Resolution reached in truck driver’s religious discrimination lawsuit

As truck drivers know all too well, the profession is a demanding one. The job can occupy nights and weekends and keep you from home for multiple days.

But do trucking companies need to ensure that their drivers have sufficient time to attend church services?

In April, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against California trucking company Blue Eagle Contracting, accusing it of refusing to make religious accommodations that would allow a Christian truck driver to attend Sunday services.

The EEOC announced recently that Blue Eagle Contracting agreed to pay $60,000 and make reforms to its religious accommodation policies as part of a settlement.

“Religious accommodations under federal law can take many forms, including accommodations related to scheduling that allow the employee to attend religious services or other religious observances,” Christopher Green, director of the EEOC’s San Francisco District, said in a news release. “Employers must take religious accommodation requests seriously and grant them unless doing so would impose an undue hardship.”

The allegations

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, Blue Eagle hired Paul Gerstman on Sept. 24, 2022, to drive a bulk mail delivery route between Reno and Tonopah, Nev., four days each week, during the day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and during the evening on Fridays.

After a co-worker resigned unexpectedly, the EEOC said that Gerstman volunteered to take a Sunday morning shift on an interim basis. According to court documents, Gerstman informed Blue Eagle that he would work the weekend day shift, but only until the company could hire a replacement driver because he needed to attend church on Sundays.

The lawsuit alleged that the company continued to schedule Gerstman on Sundays for at least four weeks, despite his complaints. On Dec. 17, 2022, Gerstman’s supervisor allegedly denied his accommodation via text. Gerstman resigned later that day.

This past June, Blue Eagle Contracting pushed back against the discrimination claims.

“The complaint does not allege that Gerstman was disciplined, reprimanded, written up, demoted, docked pay, threatened with termination, subjected to religious epithets or hostile comments or told he must quit,” attorneys for Blue Eagle Contracting wrote in the motion to the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. “It does not identify a single non-Christian employee (or any employee at all) who was treated more favorably.”

However, the company has now elected to settle.

Under the two-and-a-half-year consent decree that settles the lawsuit, Blue Eagle will pay $60,000 in back pay and compensatory damages to Gerstman, as well as review and revise its religious accommodation policies and practices, provide training to managers and employees on religious accommodation and submit periodic reports to the EEOC. LL