Residents petition against proposed Love’s in Missouri town

October 13, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Residents in Herculaneum, Mo., are trying to halt a proposed Love’s Travel Stop.

According to a petition on Change.org, residents of the Providence subdivision in Herculaneum want Love’s to set up shop elsewhere. As of the morning of Oct. 13, the petition had nearly 1,200 signatures.

The petition claims that “the type of environment travel stops like theirs bring with drugs, prostitution, crime, and noise are an unwelcome addition to this area.”

Some residents point out there is already a QuikTrip in the area. According to a KSDK report, some residents may raise money for legal help.

If approved, the Love’s Travel Stop would be situated off Interstate 55 in Herculaneum.

A roundabout would be created to deal with truck traffic.

Land Line reached out to the city’s board of aldermen for comment. As of Oct. 13, no response had been received.

Love’s sent Land Line the following statement:

“Love’s places stores in areas that are easy to access for customers, and the business-zoned area it’s doing due diligence on off Interstate 55 in Herculaneum fits that. The location will provide a safe and clean stop for drivers accessing the port nearby. Love’s is excited to join the growing community and bring with it the job opportunities, economic impacts, and community giving initiatives a new location brings. We look forward to meeting with the community soon to collect input on things like food offerings that will be available and to address any concerns.” LL

WWWilliams

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

trucker Highway Angel

Missouri

Michigan trucker saves toddler

A Michigan trucker is being hailed a hero for rescuing a toddler playing on the side of the highway. We’ll discuss how he’s being honored.

By Mark Reddig | September 22

Drug test result form. Image by Cozyta.

News

Trucking Alliance calls hair testing opposition ‘disappointing’; OOIDA president responds

The Trucking Alliance says there’s a “public safety problem” of illicit drug use among truckers and condemns opponents to hair testing.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 13

hazmat placcards

News

CVSA shares results of five-day hazmat inspection blitz

CVSA checked 6,000 vehicles carrying hazardous materials or dangerous goods during an unannounced five-day inspection blitz. How many were in violation?

By Ryan Witkowski | October 13

OOIDA

News

OOIDA talks overtime, AB5 on Clubhouse

Whether it be in the courtroom or in Congress, OOIDA is dedicated to fighting for the interests of truck drivers.

By Mark Schremmer | October 13