Research institute seeks input from drivers for annual operating costs study

Controlling operating costs is important to all motor carriers and drivers. One research company needs your help to keep the industry informed of the true cost of doing business.

The American Transportation Research Institute is seeking input from drivers and carriers for ATRI’s annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report.

The annual report, now in its 14th year, collects operating cost information from trucking fleets and owner-operators. Motor carriers of all sizes use the analysis as a key benchmarking tool. It is also used by public sector agencies to make better-informed decisions regarding transportation planning and infrastructure investment.

To encourage more participation, ATRI has made a new addition for 2022. This year, all participating motor carriers will receive a customized report that compares their operational costs to those of peer carriers of the same sector and size.

In 2021, ATRI’s operational costs data included 138,930 tractor-tractors. Additionally, the data included 418,520 trailers of varying types, representing over 12 billion vehicle miles traveled. Harold A. Sumerford Jr., CEO of Hoover, Ala.-based J&M Tank Lines, says his company uses the report to improve efficiency and encourages all motor carriers to participate in the survey.

“ATRI’s operational costs report has been a long-standing tool for evaluating our operational efficiencies and identifying where we need to improve,” Sumerford Jr. said in a news release. “The new customized fleet report will be a tremendous value for participating fleets, and I encourage carriers of all sizes to contribute data and take advantage of this great offer from ATRI.”

About the survey

According to its website, ATRI’s primary mission is to conduct transportation research with an emphasis on the trucking industry’s essential role in a safe, efficient and viable transportation system.

The research institute claims its annual report delivers more accurate information by utilizing real-world data obtained directly from operators. The same categories are used each year so carriers can make year-to-year comparisons. Among the categories:

Vehicle-based

Fuel

Truck/Trailer Lease or Purchase Payments

Repair and Maintenance Costs

Truck Insurance Premiums

Permits and Special Licenses, only if a carrier paid for permits or licenses

Tolls, only if a carrier paid tolls

Driver-based

Wages

Benefits, only if carrier-paid benefits

Those interested in participating are asked to provide operational cost data before Friday, May 13. ATRI promises to protect all confidential information from the data collection form. The survey can be completed here. LL