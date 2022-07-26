Research group seeks input from truckers on driver-facing cameras

July 26, 2022

Ryan Witkowski

The American Transportation Research Institute is seeking driver input regarding the use driver-facing cameras.

The Arlington, Va.-based research group has launched a short survey designed to better understand the views and issues truckers have with driver-facing cameras. The goal of the research is to determine the role driver-facing cameras could play in reducing unfavorable litigation outcomes against drivers and carriers.

Some of the information being requested in the survey:

  • How do you use road-facing and/or driver-facing cameras?
  • Do you like or dislike road-facing/driver-facing cameras?
  • Do you feel camera use improves safety?
  • Does camera use help to prevent false crash claims?
  • What are some camera functions and employer policies that could increase acceptance of their use?

Andrew King, a research analyst with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation, says that onboard cameras can serve a number of purposes. He says that most companies will use the technology for training and coaching. While the use of road- and driver-facing cameras may seem like a positive – especially in the case of proving innocence or guilt during litigation – there is one concern that most drivers share.

“Privacy is the biggest one. No one wants to be watched all day,” King told Land Line. “Nobody would want a camera at their desk watching every move they make. Why would you do the same thing to truck drivers?

According to their website, “ATRI’s primary mission is to conduct transportation research, with an emphasis on the trucking industry’s essential role in a safe, efficient and viable transportation system.”

Participants are encouraged to respond to the survey by Aug. 5. All responses are kept anonymous. Drivers can complete the survey here. LL

Related story

If a driver-facing camera could talk, it might say stuff like Driface told columnist John Bendel. it might become your new best friend – or not. Read: Meet Driface, the driver-facing camera

 

 

