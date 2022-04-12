Reports show falling diesel prices

Diesel prices took another dip, for the third time in four weeks, according to the latest figures from the Energy Information Administration report.

The EIA report released on April 11 showed the national average is now $5.073, down from $5.144, a week ago. That national average is now $1.944 higher than it was one year ago.

New England reported the largest drop at 10.2 cents per gallon, making the average price in the region $5.128. The Gulf Coast saw an 8.9-cent price decline, and five other regions feature prices that fell by 7 cents or more.

The lowest price per gallon is $4.84 in the Gulf Coast.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 11 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.073, down 7.1 cents.

East Coast – $5.128, down 7.8 cents.

New England – $5.181, down 10.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.291, down 7.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.018, down 7.7 cents.

Midwest – $4.887, down 6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.84, down 8.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.042, down 1.3 cents.

West Coast – $5.761, down 7.1 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.236, down 7.6 cents.

California – $6.223, down 6.6 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 4.3 cents to $5.011, according to an April 11 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck

stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The biggest drop in average price was reported in New England, where diesel is now 7.4 cent lower than last week. The Central Atlantic saw a 6.3-cent decline, and three other regions had a decrease of 5 cents or more.

Only one region, the Rocky Mountain, saw higher prices this week. A 1.4-cent increase made the average price $5.033.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 11, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.011, down 4.3 cents.

East Coast – $5.111, down 5.8 cents.

New England – $5.123, down 7.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.281, down 6.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.999, down 4.9 cents.

Midwest – $4.846, down 4.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.861, down 5.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.033, up 1.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.795, down 4.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.254, down 4.1 cents.

California – $6.23, down 5.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.042 for April 11.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.092 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.132 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.083 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.135 per gallon on March 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL