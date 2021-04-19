Reports show diesel prices continue to fall

The Energy Information Administration report released on April 19 showed the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.124, down from $3.129, a week ago.

A 2.4-cent drop, in the Rocky Mountain region, was the largest in any region, while the lowest price this week is $2.923 in the Gulf Coast. California has the highest price per gallon at $3.977.

The New England and West Coast less California regions saw no change.

This is the fourth straight week the national average price of diesel has declined.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 64.4 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.124, down one-half of a cent.

East Coast – $3.096, down two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.071, no change.

Central Atlantic – $3.259, up one-fifth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.993, down four-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.054, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.923, down one-tenth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.232, down 2.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.645, up one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.248, no change.

California – $3.977, up one-fifth of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 1.4 cents to $3.053, according to a Monday, April 19, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Prices dropped for every region with the exception of California, which also has the highest price per gallon, according to the ProMiles report.

At 3.5 cents, the Rocky Mountain region had the largest price drop from a week ago. The lowest average price in is the Gulf Coast ($2.901).

The U.S. average diesel price is 69.9 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.053, down 1.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.043, down 1.2 cents.

New England – $3.055, down three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.217, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.947, down 1.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.024, down 1.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.901, down 1.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.252, down 3.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.445, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.157, down 1.5 cents.

California – $3.865, up one-half of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.08 for Monday, April 19.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.08 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.107 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.503 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

