Report: Traffic fatalities up in 2020 despite VMT going down

March 9, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

Traffic fatalities went up 8% last year despite reduced travel due to the pandemic, according to the National Safety Council.

In its preliminary semiannual estimates, the National Safety Council calculates that there were 42,060 traffic fatalities in 2020, up from 39,107 the previous year. Broken down per 100,000 population, the fatality rate was 12.8 last year, compared with 11.9 in 2019.

What makes that statistic surprising is the fact that vehicles miles traveled went down from 3.26 trillion miles in 2019 to 2.83 trillion miles last year, a decrease of more than 13%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

In 2020, that mileage death rate was 1.49 per 100 million VMT. That’s a 24% increase from the 1.20 rate in 2019. According to the National Safety Council, that is the largest one-year increase since the safety group has been collecting data in 1924, nearly 100 years.

The National Safety Council’s data differs from official government numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The council calculates both traffic and nontraffic vehicle-related fatalities that occur within one year of the crash. On the other hand, NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) uses traffic fatalities that occur within 30 days of the crash. According to the National Safety Council, NHTSA’s methodology omits up to 1,000 vehicle-related fatalities that happen after that 30-day window. Another 900 to 1,900 deaths are omitted from FARS by not counting nontraffic fatalities, including those that do not occur on public highways such as parking lots, private roads and driveways.

NSC v NHTSA traffic fatalities chart

Based on the National Safety Council’s numbers, traffic fatalities declined in only nine states: Hawaii (minus 20%, 22 fewer deaths), Wyoming (minus 13%, 19 fewer deaths), Delaware (minus 11%. 15 fewer deaths), Nebraska (minus 9%, 23 fewer deaths), Idaho (minus 7%, 16 fewer deaths), New Mexico (minus 4%, 17 fewer deaths), Alaska (minus 3%, two fewer deaths), Maine (minus 1%, two fewer deaths) and North Dakota (minus 1%, one fewer death).

Conversely, a total of eight states, including the District of Columbia, saw traffic fatalities go up more than 15%: South Dakota (33%, 34 more deaths), D.C. (33%, nine more deaths), Vermont (32%, 15 more deaths), Rhode Island (26%, 15 more deaths), Arkansas (26%, 132 more deaths), Connecticut (22%, 56 more deaths), Mississippi (19%, 120 more deaths) and Georgia (18%, 267 more deaths).

Preliminary data only reflects total traffic fatalities nationwide and in each state.

Specific data like vehicle type, time of day and age of driver are not yet available for 2020. NHTSA does not publish annual data until the end of the following year.

According to its website, the National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate that has been around for more than 100 years. It focuses on “eliminating the leading causes of preventable death so people can live their fullest lives.” Specifically, the safety group looks at issues related to the workplace, roadways and impairment. LL

 

WW Williams
Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Fuel tax rate changes on July 1

News

Changes to fuel tax rates pursued in 11 states

State legislators around the country continue to pursue additional transportation funds via revisions to fuel tax rates.

By Keith Goble | March 09

Cross-border freight impacted by pandemic in 2020

News

Cross-border freight impacted by pandemic in 2020

Cross-border freight took a hit in 2020 due to COVID-19, with all five freight modes experiencing a yearly loss, including trucking freight.

By Tyson Fisher | March 09

FMCSA ART Forum scheduled for March 10

News

FMCSA ART Forum scheduled for March 10

FMCSA’s ART Forum will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, March 10. FMCSA acting Administrator Meera Joshi will deliver the keynote address.

By Land Line Staff | March 09

Hillsborough County’s transport sales tax struck down

News

Hillsborough County’s transport sales tax struck down by Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court ruled Hillsborough County’s 1-cent sales tax for transportation is unconstitutional, leaving millions on the table.

By Tyson Fisher | March 09