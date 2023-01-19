Report reveals best/worst states to drive in

A new report from WalletHub reveals that Iowa is the best state to drive in, while Hawaii is the worst.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Main categories include cost of ownership/maintenance, traffic/infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles/maintenance.

According to the report, these are the best states to drive in:

Iowa Georgia Ohio Oklahoma North Carolina Idaho Texas Tennessee Kansas Indiana

On the other hand, the worst states to drive in include:

Hawaii Washington Delaware Rhode Island Maryland Missouri Nevada New Hampshire Michigan California

West Virginia scored the lowest percentage of rush hour traffic congestion at 6%. California has the highest percentage at 87%.

The lowest car theft rate is in Vermont with 0.42 per 1,000 residents, with the highest rate being in Colorado with a rate of 5.24.

California has both the most auto repair shops per capita and most car washes per capita. Hawaii has the fewest repair shops per capita. Alaska has the fewest car washes per capita.

Gas prices are lowest in Texas and Oklahoma and highest in Hawaii and California.

Ohio has the lowest average car insurance rate, $1,023, which is 2.5 times lower than in Florida, the state with the highest at $2,560.

Tennessee has the lowest cost of ownership/maintenance. Hawaii has the highest.

North Dakota has the best traffic and infrastructure, while Maryland is ranked as having the worst traffic and infrastructure.

Massachusetts is the safest state to drive in. Meanwhile, Missouri is the least safe state to drive in.

To view the full report, click here. LL