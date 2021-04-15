Report names Interstate 95 in Miami most stressful highway

April 15, 2021

Tyson Fisher

Driving can be stressful, but according to a report from Fleet Logging, Interstate 95 in Miami, Fla., is the most stressful highway.

Fleet Logging – a company that provides overviews of the ELD, fleet management and tracking industry – recently published a report indicating where drivers are most stressed. The company analyzed thousands of tweets using the word “traffic” to find out which roads, cities and states are causing the most stress behind the wheel in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Topping the list is Interstate 95 in Miami. However, roads in Atlanta and California had a strong showing in the top 10 most stressful roads:

  1. I-95 in Miami
  2. I-85 in Atlanta
  3. I-285 in Atlanta
  4. I-75 in Atlanta
  5. I-10 in Los Angeles
  6. I-10 in Phoenix
  7. I-80 in San Francisco-Oakland
  8. I-35 in Austin, Texas
  9. I-25 in Denver
  10. State Route 91 in Los Angeles

Broken down by state, Rhode Island is the state with most stressed drivers:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. Montana
  3. Georgia
  4. Oregon
  5. District of Columbia
  6. Nebraska
  7. Kentucky
  8. Louisiana
  9. Idaho
  10. North Dakota

Conversely, Utah is the state with the least stressed drivers.

Behind Utah for most chill drivers is Iowa, Maryland, Wyoming and New Mexico.

Lastly, Fleet Logging found out which cities have the most stressed out drivers. Apparently, motorists in Texas cities are getting a little hot behind the wheel:

  1. Lubbock, Texas
  2. Newark, N.J.
  3. Stockton, Calif.
  4. Tucson, Ariz.
  5. Fort Worth, Texas
  6. Louisville, Ky.
  7. El Paso, Texas
  8. Atlanta, Ga.
  9. Jacksonville, Fla.
  10. Baton Rouge, La.

Of the nearly 100 cities analyzed, the five cities reporting the least amount stressed drivers are Riverside, Calif.; Irvine, Calif.; Laredo, Texas; Madison, Wis.; and St. Petersburg, Fla.

Stress behind the wheel can be dangerous. One study suggests that traffic congestion can cause stress, fatigue, irritability and road rage. More surprising, researchers at the Louisiana State University found that extreme traffic increases the likelihood of domestic violence by 6%. LL

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

