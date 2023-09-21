Report: FMCSA’s complaint database needs improvements

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration failed to uphold policy by not making all of its data on the National Consumer Complaint Database open to the public, a new report says.

In a report released this week, the U.S. Government Accountability Office detailed problems with the database’s lack of transparency and made 14 recommendations to make the program and website more beneficial to truck drivers and the general public.

The purpose of the database is to allow truck drivers and others to report motor carriers, brokers and auto haulers who have violated FMCSA regulations.

Congressional mandate

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 tasked the GAO with reviewing the database.

“GAO found that FMCSA makes some but not all of this complaint data available to the public, which is not consistent with the Department of Transportation policy,” the report stated. “As a result, FMCSA may be missing the opportunity to improve transparency and collaboration with industry partners.”

The report added that FMCSA has not designed sufficient controls to help ensure its policy for reviewing complaints related to motor carriers is followed.

“As a result, FMCSA may not have adequate assurance that staff are consistently applying the appropriate complaint review guidance,” GAO wrote in the 60-page report. “Ultimately, this could affect FMCSA’s ability to respond to unsafe motor company practices.”

GAO also found that the complaint database website often is not user-friendly on mobile devices. This is especially problematic given that most truck drivers access it on mobile devices.

The report outlined 14 recommendations, including that FMCSA make all categories of its complaint data public as appropriate, update its complaint review guidance, ensure its complaint website fully follows leading practices and develop an outreach plan for the website. A full list of the recommendations can be found here.

OOIDA requested review

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, has requested an overhaul of the complaint program for years.

In November 2021, OOIDA called FMCSA’s National Consumer Complaint Database a poorly named and “toothless” outlet for truck drivers to report violations.

“As currently administered, the NCCDB is an inadequate outlet for drivers to report harassment, coercion and other violations of commercial regulations,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer.

OOIDA also noted that when truck and bus drivers file a complaint, there is insufficient response. In addition, the Association said the name of the database fails to signify any connection with the trucking industry, causing many truckers to be unaware that the database can be used to file complaints for coercion and other violations. In February 2022, FMCSA said it had no plans to change the name.

OOIDA lobbied for a GAO review of the database to be included in the 2021 infrastructure law. LL